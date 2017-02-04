Griezmann, Carrasco spearhead improbable rally for win over Celta Vigo

Antoine Griezmann did not have his best day but Atletico's main man came up big down the stretch with the match-winner.

A barnstorming last five minutes helped Atletico Madrid secure a memorable 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo at a sodden Vicente Calderon on Sunday night. A rare mistake by Miguel Moya gifted the visitors an early lead, but Fernando Torres' stunner levelled things up shortly after. El Nino should have doubled the advantage but slammed his penalty against the bar and it almost cost his side dearly when John Guidetti put Celta ahead with a little over 10 minutes to play.

However, a sublime volley from Yannick Carrasco drew Los Rojiblancos level once again with four minutes to play, before Antoine Griezmann fired home from close range two minutes from time to secure the points and send the crowd into a frenzy.

Positives

The three goals the side scored were absolute pearls. Hopefully this performance can be a catalyst for Carrasco to recapture his form of earlier this season, while Torres's revival continues.

Negatives

It should not be this hard to score a penalty. Los Colchoneros have scored just three of their last ten -- a pathetic record -- and have missed one in each of their last three games with three different takers. What is going on?

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Diego Simeone earned his corn as it was his substitutes that created the winner. Needs to get the side to practice penalties, mind.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Miguel Moya, 5 -- A weak punch straight onto Gustavo Cabral's head was a poor start. To his credit, kept his chin up and was more his usual self from there on in.

DF Juanfran, 7 -- A decent showing in the first period, especially going forwards. Had to come off at half-time with a muscle problem, which could be a massive blow ahead of the Champions League.

DF Stefan Savic, 5 -- Needs to do better, especially on Guidetti's goal as he seemed to make himself smaller, rather than spread himself to make a block. Despite being the senior partner at the back, he never looked it.

DF Lucas Hernandez, 6 -- Put a tough week off the pitch behind him with a solid enough display, albeit was caught out of position for the Celta second. Always looked to step out and win the ball early and put his side on the front foot.

DF Filipe Luis, 6 -- Good going forwards all evening, but got in a positional muddle with Lucas on Guidetti's goal.

MF Yannick Carrasco, 8 -- The performance the Calderon has been waiting three months for. Was electric. Set Torres up and won the penalty that El Nino missed, too. Showed incredible technique to volley in from outside the box to help flip the match on its head. Should have bagged another assist but Kevin Gameiro fired against the bar from his cross.

Fernando Torres' revival continued as he scored a stunning goal but El Nino's penalty miss furthered Atletico's spot-kick woes.

MF Koke, 7 -- Set piece delivery caused danger all game. Commanding presence on the ball and used it well. Still needs to offer a bit more in defence, though.

MF Gabi, 6 -- Against such busy opponents he can sometimes look a bit leggy and that was the case tonight. Tireless in his running, but was at times outnumbered and gave away a couple of silly fouls in dangerous areas.

MF Saul Niguez, 6 -- Was too often on the periphery and the side looked more dangerous when Angel Correa replaced him.

FW Antoine Griezmann, 7 -- Cometh the hour. Had a very quiet night by his standards, but found himself in the right place at the right time to smash home the winner. That is what top players do.

FW Fernando Torres, 7 -- Rolled back the years with an outstanding swivel and overhead finish to level the scores and grew in confidence thereafter. Unfortunately, his assuredness was misplaced as he demanded the penalty but subsequently smashed it against the bar.

Substitutes

Sime Vrsaljko (for Juanfran), 7 -- Bombed forwards down the right and was a useful asset as Atleti were pushing on.

Angel Correa (for Saul), NR -- Peach of a cross to Gameiro in the build-up to the winner.

Kevin Gameiro (for Torres) NR -- Showed his class with an unselfish, cushioned header to set up Griezmann for the winner. Should have scored moments later but contrived to fire against the bar from three yards out.

