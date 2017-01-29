Koke steps up as Atleti make Barca look ordinary but fall in Copa del Rey

Julien Laurens joins the FC show to weigh in on the heavy speculation linking Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid's Copa del Rey campaign came to a dramatic end on Tuesday, as a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou saw them eliminated 3-2 on aggregate by Barcelona. In another absolute humdinger, Los Rojiblancos were left with only themselves to blame over the two legs as their profligacy cost dear. A bright start was extinguished by Luis Suarez on the cusp of half-time and a second-half rally was not enough as a missed penalty came back to haunt Atleti, who fell just short despite Kevin Gameiro's goal.

Positives

Lots. Atletico made Barcelona look ordinary for large chunks of the game in front of their own fans. The fact that they blew it over the two legs with poor finishing -- rather than Barcelona outclassing them -- speaks volumes. Play like that for the rest of the season, please.

Negatives

Is scoring a penalty really that hard? Atleti's record from the spot is abysmal this season -- just three scored from eight -- and Gameiro has now joined the growing list of those unable to net from 12 yards. Yannick Carrasco's form is a huge concern, while the club will be sweating over Diego Godin's injury.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Atleti's attacking lineup suffocated the home side and on another day they would have come away victorious. Diego Simeone should have taken Carrasco off, but his hands were largely tied by the Godin injury.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Miguel Angel Moya, 6 -- Could he have done better for the Barcelona goal? Debatable. It was a good save on Lionel Messi's shot, but Suarez just always seems to know where to be.

DF Juanfran, 7 -- Was less involved in an attacking sense in the first period, but piled forward after the break. Was decent defensively, but played Suarez onside for Barcelona's goal.

DF Stefan Savic, 4 -- Did not help himself by diving in too often as Suarez had his number. Played a calamitous no-look backpass, but was bailed out by Moya.

DF Diego Godin, 7 -- Largely kept the Barca frontline in check for the first half, but was turned inside out by Messi in the build-up to the goal -- it happens to everyone. Worryingly limped off five minutes after the break.

DF Filipe Luis, 7 -- Helped gang up on Sergi Roberto going forwards and it was his ambition that saw the novice full-back sent off for a crude challenge. Was influential from there on in, but fluffed his lines in stoppage time as he took too long to sort his feet out when free in the box.

Kevin Gameiro had a lively cameo, winning -- and missing -- a penalty before scoring the equaliser in the 83rd minute.

MF Yannick Carrasco, 2 -- Should have scored early on. Did all the hard work, then finished poorly. Kept trying, but failed to do anything right, summed up by a moronic challenge when already on a yellow card to ensure his side lost their one-man advantage at a crucial point.

MF Koke, 9 -- Stepped up in the absence of Gabi in the middle of the park and dominated the game, pressing the Barca midfield into submission off the ball. On it, he was instrumental. Fed Carrasco early doors, forced Jasper Cillessen into action, played an inch-perfect pass to Gameiro for the penalty and put in a late cross that was begging to be finished.

MF Saul Niguez, 8 -- This was more like it. Has been wretched in recent weeks, but was much better. An impressive all-action display alongside Koke.

MF Nicolas Gaitan, 7 -- Was key in the side's pressing and harassed Roberto throughout his time on the pitch. In retrospect, should have stayed on in place of Carrasco.

FW Antoine Griezmann, 8 -- You can see how much he wants to help the side, but at times that desire means he tries too much. Had a legitimate strike wrongly deemed offside and assisted Gameiro's goal wonderfully, but in the dying seconds took a cross off his compatriot's waiting foot and inadvertently diverted it away from goal.

FW Fernando Torres, 7 -- Was another who ran himself into the ground. Led the press and looked lively. Was unlucky not to win a penalty when Roberto clattered straight through the back of him. Subbed.

Substitutes

MF Angel Correa, 8 -- Was a box of tricks and enjoyed himself when Barca were reduced to 10. Had the beating of Jordi Alba down the right and put in several crosses that should have been attacked better.

DF, Lucas Hernandez, 6 -- Has had a tough time off the pitch, but did not let it affect him. Solid.

FW, Kevin Gameiro, 6 -- This was one of the more eventful cameos you will see. Won the penalty he subsequently put into orbit, but was in the right place at the right time to score minutes later. However, if he had put that spot kick away, you never know ...

