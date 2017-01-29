What do Atletico Madrid have to do to turn the tables on Barcelona?

Alejandro Moreno thinks Atleti have better than a two percent chance of winning their cup match, but perhaps not much more.

Trailing 2-1 from their Copa del Rey semifinal first leg, it appears that Atletico Madrid have it all to do when they visit an in-form Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. With a finals berth against either Celta Vigo or Alaves at stake, ESPN FC looks at five things Los Rojiblancos can do to overturn their deficit.

1. Carry on where they left off

Barca were unbelievably good in the first half at the Calderon last Wednesday, however it still took wonder goals from two of the best world's best players for the Catalan outfit to go ahead. If they can keep them at bay and restrict clear-cut chances then that is a start.

Diego Simeone tweaked things tactically at half-time and few would have complained if Atleti had snatched a draw after their second 45 performance. Their aggression, speed and movement was too much for Barca to handle at times. All signs point to the Argentine fielding an attacking starting lineup featuring Nico Gaitan, Yannick Carrasco, Fernando Torres and Antoine Griezmann as they go for broke.

Barcelona Barcelona Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid 8:00 PM UTC Leg 2 Aggregate: 2 - 1 Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

2. Take heart from past meetings

Atleti's record at the Camp Nou is not good. They have not won in Catalonia since 2006, when Torres bagged a brace (and Henrik Larsson scored for Barcelona). However, that does not tell the full story -- especially in the very recent past.

In 2014, Atleti secured the necessary point to seal La Liga glory against their direct competitors, while just over a year ago they took the lead only to shoot themselves in the foot with two red cards as they lost 2-1. That said, it would not be an exaggeration to say they comprehensively outplayed Barca for large periods with just nine men.

Then there was April's Champions League quarterfinal first leg. Dominating and unfortunate to be just 1-0 up, yet another red card cost the side victory. However, it was that away goal that proved crucial as they turned the tie around in the second leg.

3. The Fernando Torres factor

Fernando Torres seems to save his best in a red-and-white shirt for matches against Barcelona.

While it might be churlish to suggest that El Nino is "back," there can be no doubting there is something about Barcelona that gets his juices flowing.

With three in his last five against Luis Enrique's men, Torres looked a man on a mission when he entered the fray as a second-half sub last week. He helped change the game that night, and with two goals on Saturday against Leganes his confidence will be sky-high.

Indeed, the Blaugrana are the team Torres has scored the most goals against in his professional career -- 11 in 18 games -- two of which have been crucial away goals that have helped dump Barca out of the Champions League. Another one of them would do the trick nicely.

4. Prey on Barca's weaknesses

Atletico targeted Sergi Roberto last week and they would be remiss not to do so again. The midfielder turned full back is doing a decent job, but he has been found wanting in a couple of big games this campaign. Atleti will need to target Roberto and put second-choice goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen -- who looked a liability in the first leg -- under pressure from the off.

In recent weeks Betis and Real Sociedad have shown what an impact a suffocating high press can have on Barca and Simeone himself has shown it is a blueprint that works. With Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets unlikely to be 100 percent fit and serial Juanfran tormenter Neymar suspended, there is a chink of light there for Atleti.

5. Big games from big names

It is all well and good targeting your opponents' weaknesses, but your own players need to do the business too. Recently, the likes of Gaitan, Carrasco, Saul Niguez and Stefan Savic have not been good enough and will need to improve their recent form considerably if Atleti are going to pull off a comeback.

Likewise, Griezmann has a poor record at the Camp Nou: he has never scored, let alone come away on the winning side from the ground. If he wants to be a considered amongst the very best in the world he needs to start making an impact on big games for Atleti. He missed the fifth of his last seven penalties for the club at the weekend and if he is to find the back of the net against Barca, it will be doubtful that it will come from the spot given just how shot his confidence appears from 12 yards.

Joseph Walker covers Atletico Madrid for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @Joe_in_espana.