Antoine Griezmann fluffs his lines as Atletico indebted to two-goal Torres

Atletico Madrid beat Leganes thanks to Fernando Torres' double.

A seldom seen Fernando Torres brace helped Atletico Madrid get back to winning ways as they saw off a spirited Leganes side 2-0 at the Calderon on Saturday.

El Nino looked a man possessed from the off and truth be told, he should have scored with the game less than a minute old but missed a good chance.

Nevertheless, he was alert enough tuck in the rebound from a weak Antoine Griezmann penalty while a cute dink over the keeper after the break sealed the points for Los Colchoneros.

Positives

Torres carried on from where he left off against Barcelona in midweek, showing the kind of pace and power that were once his trademark. Miguel Moya continues to deputise brilliantly between the sticks, while a clean sheet is always a bonus.

Negatives

Saul Niguez and Nicolas Gaitan are still too often on the periphery. Meanwhile, Griezmann is still taking penalties despite his abysmal record from the spot -- he has missed five of his last seven for the club.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Diego Simeone loses a point for keeping Griezmann on spot kick duty. In schoolboy football it might be logical for the best player to take the penalties, but not at this level.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Miguel Moya, 7 -- Produced a wonderful low save to help Atletico avoid a nervy last quarter of an hour.

DF Juanfran, 7 -- Back in his natural position and the side is more balanced with him there. Got forward well, did what little that was required of him in defence and must surely remain there for the foreseeable now.

DF Stefan Savic, 7 -- Booked for a wild tackle in the first half but settled down after that. Can expect a much busier night on Tuesday.

DF Diego Godin, 7 -- Solid as per. Carried the ball out of defence well to launch attacks, but still does not look quite right next to Savic.

DF Filipe Luis, 7 -- Was able to get forwards at will, given Leganes' feeble attack. Fared much better once Angel Correa entered the fray to create room for him to run into.

MF Nicolas Gaitan, 5 -- Game largely passed him by on the right wing and did not fare much better when switched to the left. Subbed.

MF Koke, 7 -- An improved display. Circulated the ball well but was often given far too much space to operate in. The less said about his ballooned free kick from the edge of the box, the better.

MF Gabi, 8 -- Indefatigable in the middle of the park. Won every 50-50, put in a few good set pieces and helped Atletico dominate the game. Will be sorely missed away to Barcelona in the Copa.

MF Saul Niguez, 5 -- Not as bad as in midweek, although that would have been hard. Went close with a long-range drive but never really got into the match. An all too familiar tale over recent weeks and can have no complaints for being hooked at the break.

FW Antoine Griezmann, 5 -- Why does he continue to take penalties? Seemed to wait for the keeper to dive before kicking it straight at him and was lucky Torres was on hand to tuck in the rebound. The miss had a negative impact on his all-round display, which was disappointing. Subbed with 15 minutes to go.

FW Fernando Torres 9 -- Rolled back the years with a vintage performance. Could have scored in the first minute but showed his sharpness as he bundled in the rebound from Griezmann's shocking penalty for what was his 50th goal at the Vicente Calderon. Then demonstrated composure and poise to dink over the onrushing keeper to seal the points and notch up his 100th La Liga goal in Rojiblanco.

Substitutes:

MF Angel Correa (for Saul), 8 -- Made a real difference. Had an immediate impact as he threaded a perfect through ball for Torres' second. Almost got the goal his cameo deserved with five minutes to go, but fired just wide after a brilliant solo run and quick feet.

FW Yannick Carrasco (for Gaitan), 6 -- Denied by a wonderful save in stoppage time from range. Looks like he needs a goal for his confidence.

DF Sime Vrsaljko (for Griezmann), N/R -- Brought on as part of a late reshuffle.

Joseph Walker covers Atletico Madrid for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @Joe_in_espana.