Griezmann's hot streak continues as Atleti sneak past Las Palmas in Copa

Angel Correa and Antoine Griezmann scored as Atletico Madrid lost 3-2 to Las Palmas but advanced on aggregate.

Atletico Madrid survived a late scare to secure their place in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, as they lost 3-2 on Tuesday night to Las Palmas at the Vicente Calderon but progressed 4-3 on aggregate. Antoine Griezmann continued his fine form by opening the scoring, and Angel Correa's solo effort had appeared to seal the deal. However, a late rally from the Canary Island outfit sent pulses racing in the capital, and two late goals meant it was a nervy finale for Atleti.

Nevertheless, progression is progression, and Los Colchoneros will be sniffing silverware with the competition reaching its business end.

Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Las Palmas Las Palmas 2 3 FT Leg 2 Aggregate: 4 - 3 Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

Griezmann continues to look fresh and rested after a fortnight off, and seeing Correa put in that kind of display from the off is also hugely encouraging.

Negatives

Atleti appeared to switch off twice: once after scoring the opener and again after making it 2-1. In the end, it did not matter, but shipping three at home predominantly because of sloppiness will not be tolerated by Diego Simeone.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Sent out a team to secure the win and made the right substitutions, but he will be furious at the manner in which his side switched off with the tie seemingly sealed.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Miguel Moya, 6 -- Produced a smart stop from a glancing header at his near post. Stood no chance with any of the goals.

DF Sime Vrsaljko, 6 -- Started on the right and was moved to the left for the second period. Looked equally adept on both sides.

DF Diego Godin, 6 -- Went down clutching his ankle, putting hearts in mouths at the Calderon for a minute, but thankfully was okay to continue. To be critical, he was perhaps held off too easily by Marko Livaja for the first Las Palmas goal.

DF Jose Maria Gimenez, 5 -- Was back in his natural position after his sojourn into midfield at the weekend. Did little to suggest Stefan Savic should be worried about his starting berth.

DF Lucas Hernandez, 6 -- Put in a mixed 45 minutes and was lucky to avoid serious injury from a bad tackle. Was also fortunate to avoid more than a yellow for an ugly challenge himself. Hooked at the break.

MF Juanfran, 5 -- Started on the right-hand side of midfield and looked threatening. Moved to right-back with the change at the break and looked comfortable until he was caught out of position twice in the final five minutes to ensure a nervy finish. Disappointing from such an experienced campaigner.

MF Saul Niguez, 6 -- Was moved central and looked decent without excelling after an impressive display from the right in the Basque Country at the weekend. Will bag an assist for Correa's goal, even if it was just a lump forwards.

MF Koke, 6 -- Looked to get his foot on the ball and spread it about; however, Koke was given little time by the visitors' pressing game. Set-piece delivery was a mixed bag.

MF Nicolas Gaitan, 6 -- Was a bit subdued in the first period but livened up after that. Produced a very good run and showed excellent vision to set up Griezmann for the opener and grew in confidence. Has had too many false dawns during his short Atleti career and really needs to step up.

FW Angel Correa, 7 -- Was another player who struggled in the first half but looked solid after the restart. Forced a smart stop within 60 seconds before demonstrating good strength to hold off the defender and produce an impish nutmeg for his side's second, which ultimately proved the difference.

Antoine Griezmann has opened 2017 with fresh energy following Atletico Madrid's winter break.

FW Antoine Griezmann, 8 -- Another game, another goal. Looks a man possessed after the Christmas break, and he almost embarrassed the visiting keeper early on as he charged down a clearance and beat him in the air but headed wide. Added to his first-leg strike with another predator's effort to open the scoring, and with the job seemingly done, the Frenchman was afforded the luxury of the last half hour off.

Substitutes:

MF Gabi, 6 -- Was brought on during a half-time reshuffle and played decently in an unfamiliar position at right-wing in the second half.

FW Fernando Torres, 5 -- Came on with Atleti leading 2-1 and had little opportunity to impress.

FW Keidi Bare, N/R -- Made his first-team bow in front of the home crowd late on. A nice moment for the 19-year-old.

Joseph Walker covers Atletico Madrid for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @Joe_in_espana.