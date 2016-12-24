Winter break does Atletico Madrid wonders in Copa win over Las Palmas

Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal since Nov. 23 to lead Atletico Madrid to a 2-0 Copa del Rey win at Las Palmas.

Atletico Madrid kicked off the new year in the best way possible, strolling to a comfortable 2-0 victory away to Las Palmas in their Copa del Rey last-16 first-leg meeting on Tuesday. Away goals from Koke and Antoine Griezmann helped Los Colchoneros put one foot in the quarterfinals and the side look refreshed and renewed after a fortnight off over the winter break. With the hard work done, the return leg in a week's time at the Vicente Calderon should be a formality.

Positives

Atleti struggled to get past the same opposition in front of their own fans just a fortnight ago in La Liga, however there were no such problems this time. The winter break looks like it has done their tired legs the world of good, with Koke and Gabi in particular looking fresh. Plus, Griezmann got back in the goals too and his contribution will be crucial for the side's domestic and continental hopes in the coming months.

Negatives

Massively nitpicking, but the margin of victory should have been more comfortable than 2-0.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Loses a point for the fashion faux-pas of wearing a turtleneck under his suit jacket, however much like his players, Diego Simeone looks fresh and focused. Got his team selection spot on to all but secure a place in the last eight.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Miguel Moya, 7 -- Did what he had to do and dealt with what came his way comfortably. One good reaction save late on ensured the clean sheet.

DF Sime Vrsaljko, 7 -- Appears to have earned the trust of the coaching staff and is getting better with every game. Defensively sound, his long throws are a real weapon in attack. While his final ball could be improved going forwards, it was his pinpoint cross that resulted in the crucial second.

DF Stefan Savic, 6 -- More like it from the Montenegrin, who looked jaded before Christmas. Was solid and dealt with the little attacking threat Las Palmas produced throughout.

DF Diego Godin, 6 -- Looked much more comfortable next to Savic than he has done in recent weeks, albeit the lack of penetration from the opposition helped that.

DF Filipe Luis, 6 -- Most of the game happened on the opposite flank, with Atleti overloading down the right and Las Palmas looking to go down their left. Still, was as willing a worker as ever.

MF Juanfran, 7 -- Continued on the right-hand side of midfield and it looks like Simeone might just have stumbled upon a solution there. Tireless, solid in defence and comfortable on the ball, Juanfran is finally playing in the position Atleti bought him to play six years ago.

MF Koke, 8 -- One of many players who looked all the better for the winter break. Fired in a wonderful opener from the angle and hit the side netting with another effort. Bossed the game from the middle of the park and the club will hope it is a sign of thing to come in 2017.

MF Gabi, 7 -- Like Koke, he looked refreshed and full of energy. Might have bagged an assist on another day as he fed Kevin Gameiro for a chance that went begging. Given the last quarter of an hour off.

MF Saul Niguez, 6 -- Operated nominally on the left of the midfield but struggled to get into the game.

FW Antoine Griezmann, 7 -- Found himself in the right place at right time to net his first effort since Nov. 23 to surely seal the tie in Los Rojiblancos' favour. Could have wrapped it up for sure late on but elected to shoot when Angel Correa would have tapped in if he squared.

FW Kevin Gameiro, 6 -- Still looks like he's lacking a bit of confidence in front of goal, as his decision making attested at times. Showed his class with a wonderful headed assist for Griezmann, though.

Substitutes

FW Angel Correa, 6 -- Was left cursing Griezmann when he decided not to square.

MF Jose Maria Gimenez, 6 -- Brought on in central midfield, where it appears Simeone is trying to reinvent him. Still a work in progress but the potential is there.

MF Nicolas Gaitan, NR -- On for the last 15 minutes.

