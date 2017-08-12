AS Roma shows surprising toughness during impressive win against Atalanta

AS Roma played with determination for Eusebio Di Francesco in their win against Atalanta.

Roma got off the best possible start with a hard-fought win at last season's surprise package Atalanta that was encouraging for the very un-Roma qualities that it highlighted: grit and doggedness.

An excellent return to Serie A from Aleksandar Kolarov was capped off with a cheeky 31st-minute free-kick, which he rolled under Atalanta's jumping wall as though he were 12 yards out rather than 25, and the Serb saved the three points in stoppage time when he charged out to block Josip Ilicic's powerful left foot volley.

Roma had to face down intense pressure from the home side and in the end only escaped with the win thanks to Ilicic somehow thumping the post late on instead of sliding the ball into an empty net.

Though new coach Eusebio Di Francesco still does not have his side playing the dynamic football that he would like to see -- and admitted as much post-match -- he certainly has them organised and pulling in the same direction.

His team now await their old manager Luciano Spalletti, whose Inter Milan side were impressive in their 3-0 thumping of Fiorentina, and they can look to Saturday night's clash with a sight more confidence than many Romanisti had a week or two ago.

Positives

After a leaky preseason, it was great to see a Roma backline that despite not being at full strength -- and losing Bruno Peres midway through the second half -- withstood an Atalanta assault that huffed and puffed but rarely managed to break through the lines, despite the best efforts of a vibrant Papu Gomez.

What was most impressive wasn't so much the last-ditch clearances or blocks (of which there were plenty) but the way the defence and midfield kept their shape, something that was missing far too often last season. If they can marry that with more fluid attacking play Roma will do some damage this season.

Negatives

It's just as well that the defensive phase was so well organised, as Roma's play with the ball left a lot to be desired.

Passing was frequently rushed and imprecise, with Radja Nainggolan in particular struggling to readjust to the deeper midfield role with which he made his name after a season in behind the forwards. Too frequently sloppy sideways passes were intercepted by the Atalanta midfield, putting the defence under unnecessary pressure, and when the ball was played forward quickly as Di Francesco likes, it didn't stick often enough.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Di Francesco did a great job in organising his team for a hellishly difficult opening game, but there is definitely a problem with the players' interpretation of his 4-3-3 formation, which isn't yet bearing any attacking fruits.

One can't help but wonder if a decent replacement for Mohamed Salah would make things a bit easier going forward, as Gregoire Defrel doesn't look comfortable at all out on the right. Nonetheless there was an unexpected discipline and solidity to his team that offers encouraging signs for the coming months.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alisson, 7 -- Always alive to the danger, and must be safer with his hands than during preseason.

DF Bruno Peres, 6 -- Surprisingly solid, despite a wobbly first 20 minutes or so, before giving in to a groin injury with nine minutes remaining.

DF Kostas Manolas, 6 -- Like Peres, took a while to wake up, but once he got going was impressive in his battles with Gomez and Andrea Petagna.

DF Juan Jesus, 7 -- A real surprise. Kept it simple and looked a different player to the one that used to give Inter fans heart attacks.

DF Aleksandar Kolarov, 8 -- A delightful winner on the former Lazio man's return to Italy and the key block to save the points. Impressive.

MF Kevin Strootman, 6 -- A match that highlighted his desire and grit rather than his many technical attributes.

MF Daniele De Rossi, 6 -- Excellent positionally, and did lots of donkey work cleaning up, but there were too many aimless long passes.

MF Radja Nainggolan, 6 -- Sloppy passing coloured a performance that was full of his typical power and aggression.

FW Gregoire Defrel, 5 -- Plenty of effort and running, but lacking in cutting edge and imagination.

FW Edin Dzeko, 6 -- Had very little to work with and almost no support in the area. Scuffed a half chance and spent the rest of the day battling the centre-backs.

FW, Diego Perotti, 5 -- Something isn't clicking with the Argentine and hasn't for some time. Good dribbles didn't materialise into anything and there was no goal threat.

Substitutes

DF Federico Fazio, N/R -- A solid nine-minute cameo.

MF Lorenzo Pellgrini, N/R -- Five minutes of backs against the wall.

FW Stephan El Shaarawy, N/R -- Fluffed a golden chance to set up Dzeko for an easy tap in after brilliantly bringing down a high ball.

