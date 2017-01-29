Nainggolan stars as Roma win to reclaim second place in Serie A

.

Roma warmed up perfectly for their midweek Europa League clash with Villareal by swatting aside Crotone and moving back into second place in Serie A. A stinging low drive from Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko's 25th goal of the season -- his seventh in six games in all competitions -- were enough to seal victory.

Nainggolan was the star and his goal came at the end of a clunky first-half performance in which Dzeko missed his second successive penalty. Roma never looked like letting their lead slip and the Bosnian's 76th-minute tap-in, which rounded off a wonderful passing move and gave an assist to Mohamed Salah on his return from the African Nations Cup of Nations, was just reward for a team that more looks capable of challenging for silverware with each passing week. Six fixtures in the next 20 days will test them, though.

Positives

This was a win founded on solid and committed defending. Crotone were enthusiastic and managed to rattle off 12 shots, but the Federico Fazio-led rearguard blocked four and pressed hard enough to make sure that the hosts were always rushing their efforts.

Negatives

It was obvious that Dzeko didn't look comfortable at the penalty spot as soon as he stepped up, so maybe it's time to take spot kicks away from him -- Roma cannot afford to be missing penalties. The attack looked more disjointed with Salah on the right, where Nainggolan usually plays, and that will be an issue in the coming weeks now that Diego Perotti is back from injury.

Manager rating

6 -- Luciano Spalletti made changes with Thursday's trip to Spain in mind and, while Salah and Leandro Paredes rewarded their coach's faith with wonderful passing for Dzeko's goal, the team wasn't quite at the level of last week's thumping of Fiorentina without Daniele De Rossi and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Wojciech Szczesny, 6 -- Always ready to rush out and collect when needed. Never caught sleeping despite his team's dominance.

DF Antonio Rudiger, 7 -- Always alert, always ready to launch attacks. The German looks just as comfortable on the left of this back three as he did in a central two.

DF Federico Fazio, 7 -- As solid as ever. Kept his backline in shape and showed calmness on the ball that might not be expected of such a big man.

DF Kostas Manolas 7 -- Another excellent performance from the Greek international, who has taken the loss of the central role in the backline with class.

MF Bruno Peres, 7 -- The last month has seen Peres grow in stature on the right and Sunday's was his second mature display in a week.

MF Kevin Strootman, 7 -- The Dutchman really seems back to his best, constantly pressing opponents and providing telling passes.

MF Leandro Paredes, 7 -- His was a wonderful clipped pass that allowed Salah to set up Dzeko's tap-in. Paredes was very good in the second half after a low-key first.

MF Emerson Palmieri, 7 -- He is growing into a superb full-back and improves with each week. Roma have uncovered a diamond.

MF Radja Nainggolan, 8 -- After making headlines in the week for his comments about hating Juventus, he sent his team on the way to victory with a superbly taken opener.

FW Mohamed Salah, 6 -- A typically up and down display but one that was capped with a fine assist for strike partner Dzeko.

FW Edin Dzeko 5 -- His 18th league goal of the season can't camouflage an odd display in which he never found his feet and was caught offside too often.

Substitutes

MF Daniele De Rossi, NR -- Brought on for Salah as Spalletti looked to tighten things up, the de facto Roma captain looked calm and assured.

MF Mario Rui, NR -- Must be frustrated that Emerson Palmieri has taken his slot, but he showed in six minutes just how well suited he is to the left wing-back role.

MF Diego Perotti, NR -- Great to have him back ahead of the Villareal tie.

