Radja Nainggolan expresses hatred of Juve ahead of Crotone match

It is no secret to anyone who follows Serie A that Radja Nainggolan is not a fan of Juventus. Since signing for Roma in January 2014 he's had several online run-ins with their supporters, and once said: "It's better to win one trophy with Roma than it is to win 10 with Juventus." But mostly his distaste seemed to be more along the lines of the good-natured rivalry of a regular fan. That changed on Thursday night, when an astonishing film of him in animated conversation with a Roma supporter left no doubt of his true feelings about the Old Lady.

"Do you know what my problem is?" he asked rhetorically in the video. "I'm against Juve, have been since I was born. I'm not joking. Before arriving at Cagliari I hated them regardless of anything else. I'm telling you that I hate Juve. I would have given [anything] to beat Juve with Cagliari, because I hate Juve."

With Juventus seven points ahead of Roma, the timing for the Belgian to call them out and pile extra pressure on his teammates seem questionable, especially given the horrific run of matches facing the Giallorossi over the next three weeks. Seven games in a mad 21 days begins with Sunday's trip to Crotone and ends on March 4 with the visit of Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico. Europa League last-32 clashes with Villarreal, the "away" leg of the Rome Derby Coppa Italia semifinal against Lazio and Internazionale away are all sandwiched into the stretch as well.

That Torino at home on Feb. 19 looks like the easiest fixture in that period shows just how intense the next few weeks are going to be, so it's all the more baffling that with Roma's title chances on life support Nainggolan decided to let rip at Juve and effectively accuse either them or the football authorities of cheating.

"I hate Juve because they always win with a penalty, because of a free kick," he ranted. "I came to Rome because I wanted to win, wanted at least to try and win, against Juve, who have always had a helping hand."

Nainggolan might be playing to the gallery, but even he must know you don't win five league titles in a row (and it's going to be six, let's be honest) with referee help alone. It might also be an idea to not spout off about conspiracies when your team has been given 10 penalties so far this season, the most in Serie A and eight more than Juve

Juventus, for their part, don't seem to care one jot about what Nainggolan said, and you can see why. Sitting six points clear of Napoli -- who warmed up for Real Madrid by strolling past Genoa on Friday night to extend their unbeaten run to 18 in all competitions -- and cruising at the top of Serie A after cuffing Crotone themselves in their game in hand on Wednesday, Roma must seem like a speck in their rear view mirror.

Roma's relative insignificance to the leaders has only been highlighted by the gusto with which Juve's management have thrown themselves into their post-Derby d'Italia row with Inter. John Elkann, CEO of Exor (which owns a majority stake in Juve), goaded their hated Milanese rivals by basically sticking his tongue out and doing in the "L" sign on his forehead.

If that's their opinion of a team that has won 18 league titles, three Champions Leagues and the same number of Europa League trophies, what must Juve think of a team with less than a tenth of their Scudetti and no European trophies in their trophy cabinet? The deafening silence from the champions could easily be due to the generally friendly relationship between the two club's hierarchies (both opposed the election of Carlo Tavecchio - he of "Opti Poba" fame - as president of the Italian Football Federation). But there's also no doubt that, as with other rivalries with Fiorentina and Napoli, Juve's true attentions are elsewhere.

Perhaps even worse than his distinctly unprofessional and public diatribe was the colossal fate-tempting of saying that Roma will "win the Coppa Italia, if we don't win the league," and that "we'll beat Lazio in both games." The paucity of trophies in Rome means that the 2013 derby final won by Lazio is still a big deal in the Italian capital, and with either Napoli or Juve waiting in the June final even if cup derby humiliation is avoided this time around, maybe it would be better to wait until he has a trophy in his hand before spouting off. With eight years since their least trophy and 16 since a league title Romanisti have been waiting long enough.

