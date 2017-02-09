De Rossi, Strootman, Nainggolan and Dzeko shine as Roma break record

Roma were outstanding on Tuesday night, storming to a 4-0 win over Fiorentina.

Edin Dzeko stole the show as Roma conquered a club record 14th straight home win, wiping the floor with a cowardly Fiorentina. Tuesday's 4-0 victory was a stunning performance that put the Giallorossi back in second place in Serie A and ended all worries of a slump after last week's crushing 3-2 defeat at Sampdoria.

Dzeko continued his professional rinascimento with a beautifully taken brace that took him top of the league's capocannoniere charts with 17 goals. His tally in all competitions is an astonishing 24 in 32 games.

His teammates, meanwhile, put in probably the best collective display of the season. Daniele De Rossi rolled back the years with two assists while his midfield companions Kevin Strootman and Radja Nainggolan -- who finished off a wonderful counterattack for Roma's third -- were everywhere.

Roma were a joy and well deserved to keep their 100 percent home record. The away side, meanwhile, were lucky to get nil.

Positives

Beyond Dzeko's double, which means he has six goals in his last five matches in all competitions, the striker gave Fiorentina's backline hell with his physical presence.

But it was really in midfield where the match was won. De Rossi's assists for Dzeko's opener and Federico Fazio's goal, which doubled Roma's lead and effectively ended the match as a contest, was followed up with an immaculate pass that sent Strootman on the way to set up Nainggolan for their magnificent third.

Fazio was typically unflappable at the heart of the back three while Kostas Manolas and Antonio Rudiger alongside him were always on the front foot, ready to intercept and launch counterattacks. Even Bruno Peres looked like a solid full-back.

Negatives

With a bit more composure in front of goal and in certain counterattacking situations, Roma could have run up more goals than Napoli did in their 7-1 win at Bologna.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Luciano Spalletti sent out his first choice XI bar Diego Perotti, who was well deputised for by Stephan El Shaarawy, and he got this team humming. Everyone knows their role and everyone carried it out to perfection.

Giving home fans the chance to catch a glimpse of Francesco Totti was not just a nice touch, it also allowed his team to slow the pace down thanks to the No.10's elegant control of the ball.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Wojciech Szczesny, 6 -- Charged out of his goal to put off Federico Chiesa as he broke through a badly organised offside trap, allowing Fazio to clear the danger. For the rest of the night he was practically a spectator.

DF Antonio Rudiger, 7 -- Can look a bit nervy in possession on the left of a back three, not his natural position, but was powerful in his defensive duties and constantly looking to move into midfield with the ball.

DF Federico Fazio, 8 -- Gave Khouma El Babacar absolutely nothing to work with and decided the match with a classic centre-back's header. Before long they'll be calling rocks Fazio-solid.

DF Kostas Manolas, 8 -- Seems inspired by the competition Fazio is giving him. Got up and down the pitch as though he were a full-back.

MF Bruno Peres, 7 -- Sliced over Nainggolan's beautiful 29th-minute pass with the goal at his mercy but other than that, carried out his attacking and defensive duties with aplomb.

MF Kevin Strootman, 8 -- His outstanding cross for Nainggolan for Roma's beautiful counterattacking third was the highlight of a monstrous display.

MF Daniele De Rossi, 9 -- Two assists and a wonderful pass to send Strootman on his way to set up Nainggolan. Possibly the best performance of his best season in years.

MF Emerson Palmieri, 7 -- Gave Carlos Sanchez a torrid time down the left. His only error was trying to play Chiesa offside instead of following his man.

MF Radja Nainggolan, 8 -- Took his goal like vintage Frank Lampard, and dominated the feeble visitors.

MF Stephan El Shaarawy, 7 -- By simply playing well, the Pharaoh had no chance of standing out in such a storm of excellence. A shame as he was a threat all night.

FW Edin Dzeko, 9 -- Two goals, and only some fine keeping from Ciprian Tatarusanu stopped it from being more.

Substitutes:

FW Francesco Totti, N/R -- A smooth nine-minute cameo from Er Capitano.

MF Leandro Paredes, N/R -- It's a shame such a talented young player can't get more than five minutes of game time in a match that was as good as over with nearly over 30 minutes left.

Terry is based in Rome and is ESPN FC's AS Roma blogger. Twitter: @T_Daley