Spalletti and Roma must look to improve away form in Serie A

Roma resume Serie A after the festive break four points behind leaders Juventus.

Luciano Spalletti can look back at his work with AS Roma in 2016 and see a job well done.

His Giallorossi collected a whopping 86 Serie A points in the calendar year and while that's not been enough to close the gap on all-conquering Juventus, it's the fourth highest of any team in Europe's top leagues -- behind only the Bianconeri, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Despite this, Roma have one New Year's resolution as the Italy's traditional Befana celebrations pass, people throw away the empty Panettone boxes and Roma's 2017 gets underway with a tough trip to Genoa -- improve performances away from home.

Roma were unbeaten at the Stadio Olimpico last calendar year, winning 16 of 20 matches in Rome, and this season they have won all nine of their home matches, scoring an average of three goals per game. If down to just the contests in the Eternal City, Roma would be top of Serie A, ahead of Juventus on goal difference with a perfect 27 points.

Away from home, Spalletti's team are only the league's sixth best. They've picked up just 11 points from nine games, having lost four times and won just three matches, of which one was actually in Rome against Lazio. That paltry return on the road is five points fewer than not just Juventus, but Napoli and Lazio as well, and it also puts them behind Atalanta and AC Milan in the away table.

The key problem has been, as usual, how Roma face fixtures they're clear favourites to win, or how they deal with having to hold slim winning margins. It's the frustrating draws at lowly Empoli and Cagliari -- the latter the scene of a typical collapse when two goals up and cruising - which have cost Roma so dearly, rather than defeats at Juventus, Torino, Atalanta and Fiorentina; all grounds where it's tough to get a result.

Just having not chucked away the lead at Cagliari would have Roma two rather than four points behind leaders Juve, who do admittedly have a game in hand against relegation certs Crotone. And there would be a bit more room to breathe between them and those chasing second spot (and automatic Champions League qualification). It's a trend that needs to change if this season isn't to turn out to be another disappointment.

Roma start the New Year with two away fixtures, first at Genoa on Sunday and then at Udinese a week later, just three points ahead of third place Napoli, who have comfortable home matches against Sampdoria and bottom club Pescara.

With two away trips to kick off the year, Luciano Spalletti must buck up Roma's ideas on their travels.

Napoli also have been boosted by the signing of striker Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa, who might not be able to inflict direct damage on Roma on Sunday but is expected to play some part against Samp. What better way to ingratiate himself than to score against his old local rivals and punish a slip up from the hated Roma.

Spalletti has some worries coming into the game. Star centre-back Kostas Manolas will travel to Genoa but could start on the bench thanks to a muscle injury that forced the Greek off the pitch during the 1-0 defeat at Juventus before the Christmas break and the defender has struggled to shake off. With Thomas Vermaelen also once again injured, this time with a calf injury picked up in training, Roma could be facing Genoa with an eccentric backline.

Throughout the season the Roma coach has experimented with a hybrid back three-and-a-half, as the Corriere Dello Sport have coined it, with three defenders lining up alongside Bruno Peres, who has freedom to charge up the right flank as if he were a wing-back in a five-man defence.

Spalletti could stick with this idea in response to Genoa coach Ivan Juric's preferred 3-4-3, which is accompanied by intense pressing that has soundly beaten AC Milan and Juventus at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, or plump for a more standard back three of Antonio Rudiger, Federico Fazio and Juan Jesus with Peres on the right of midfield and one of Emerson Palmieri or Genoa youth product Stephan El Shaarawy on the left.

The Pharaoh must be hoping for more game time now that Mohamed Salah has left for the African Nations Cup in Gabon, but with Radja Nainggolan and Diego Perotti in behind Edin Dzeko there is little room for him up front. Genoa's impressive record at home -- just one defeat and a host of good results against the country's best teams -- means that Palmieri is favourite to start. Sunday's is not a game to take lightly, especially not for a team that so often disappoints on their travels.