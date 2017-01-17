ESPN FC
Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3
6:45 AM UTC
Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Next
AS Monaco Home
Scores & Fixtures
News
Squad
Statistics
Video
Angers
AS Nancy Lorraine
Bastia
Bordeaux
Caen
Dijon FCO
Guingamp
Lille
Lorient
Lyon
Marseille
Metz
Montpellier
Nantes
Nice
Paris Saint-Germain
St Etienne
Stade Rennes
Toulouse
Now Playing
Monaco leapfrog Nice at summit
AS Monaco
50 minutes ago
Related Videos
Winners/Losers of UCL round of 16 draw
UEFA Champions League
Dec 12, 2016
Read
WATCH: Top-10 goals of UCL group stage
Champions League Highlights
Dec 7, 2016
Read
Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 AS Monaco
Champions League Highlights
Dec 7, 2016
Read
Highlights: AS Monaco 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Champions League Highlights
Sep 27, 2016
Read
Jardim explains Wenger handshake snub
UEFA Champions League
Mar 18, 2015
Read
Carvalho warns against Arsenal resurgence
UEFA Champions League
Mar 16, 2015
Read
Jardim: We were tired
French Ligue 1
Mar 2, 2015
Read
Printant delighted with Monaco victory
French Coupe de la Ligue
Feb 5, 2015
Read
Jardim: Luck was on our side
AS Monaco
Dec 18, 2014
Read
Jardim: We proved our critics wrong
UEFA Champions League
Dec 10, 2014
Read
Jardim expecting Monaco qualification
UEFA Champions League
Dec 9, 2014
Read
Monaco train ahead of Zenit clash
UEFA Champions League
Dec 8, 2014
Read
Schmidt: We are on right track
UEFA Champions League
Nov 26, 2014
Read
Ranieri ignores future speculation
AS Monaco
May 16, 2014
Read
Mourinho drops Falcao hint
English Premier League
Feb 24, 2014
Read
Berbatov not looking to replace Falcao
AS Monaco
Feb 5, 2014
Read
Strikers fill Falcao void
AS Monaco
Jan 27, 2014
Read
Top Ten Transfers of 2013
Real Madrid
Dec 17, 2013
Read
Ranieri pleased to get back to winning ways
AS Monaco
Nov 25, 2013
Read
Kondogbia insists Monaco can win Ligue 1
AS Monaco
Sep 24, 2013
Read
Ranieri pleased with Marseille victory
French Ligue 1
Sep 2, 2013
Read
Sergio Romero: Any player would like to be at Monaco
French Ligue 1
Aug 22, 2013
Read
Claudio Ranieri: No game is easy in Ligue 1
French Ligue 1
Aug 22, 2013
Read
Monaco unveil Moutinho and Rodriguez
FC Porto
Jul 10, 2013
Read
Falcao wants Monaco to compete
Atletico Madrid
Jul 10, 2013
Read
Ricardo Carvalho: Monaco must be patient
Real Madrid
Jul 9, 2013
Read
Falcao hoping for titles with Monaco
Spanish Primera División
Jun 14, 2013
Read