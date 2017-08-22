Previous
Manchester City
Everton
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Levante
Villarreal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
0
1
FT
Game Details
FC Astana
Celtic
3:30 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
Nice
Napoli
6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 2
Game Details
Sheffield United
Leicester City
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Game Details
Querétaro
Tijuana
ESPN3 2:00 AM UTC Aug 23, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By James McNicholas
Arsenal need more signings before transfer deadline closes

Arsenal's Arsene Wenger believes the transfer window should be closed before the start of the season to avoid playing the same players more than twice.

It was inevitable that Arsenal's first defeat of the season would prompt an immediate review of their transfer business. Defeat at Stoke has led fans and pundits alike to question whether this Arsenal squad is really strong enough to achieve their stated goals.

Having narrowly scraped by Leicester in their opening fixture, Arsenal don't exactly look like title challengers. If Arsene Wenger is serious about mounting a credible challenge for the Premier League, he'll need to add more quality to his squad before the transfer deadline passes.

Arsenal's transfer window got off to a strong start. The signings of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette were completed unusually efficiently and seemed to suggest that there was a pragmatism and ruthlessness about the way Wenger was prepared to do business this summer.

Unfortunately, he has not been able to make any further additions. A couple of bids for Thomas Lemar of Monaco were turned away, and Wenger has since seemed more focused on streamlining his squad than recruiting new signings.

In the immediate aftermath of the Stoke game, Wenger insisted his mind was not on possible acquisitions: "I am not in transfer mode after a game like that. We are more disappointed at the moment rather than thinking about buying players straight away tonight."

"I expect to sell players first, that is all. I expect some players to go because we have too many players, and it is not manageable. We have 33 players at the moment, and that is too many players."

Wenger talks up the number of players he has available to him. However, he would do well to remember the old saying: it's quality rather than quantity that counts. Arsenal might have a big squad, but too many of them are perennial underachievers.

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal need impact signings to be title contenders in the Premier League.

Arsenal don't need any more squad players. They need players who can step straight into the first team and make an immediate improvement.

Kolasinac and Lacazette are both in that category and have started well enough. However, while both look like smart signings, neither player is the kind of extraordinary talent who can single-handedly transform Arsenal from also-rans to title-contenders. More is still required.

The areas for improvement are clear. Wenger is unconvinced about his options at centre-half, as evidenced by the fact that full-backs Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal have been pressed into action there in each of Arsenal's competitive fixtures thus far.

Per Mertesacker was reportedly fit for both league games, yet did not play. Rob Holding was dropped from the squad to face Stoke, while Calum Chambers is yet to even make the bench. If Wenger can not rely on the central defenders that he has at his disposal, he must attend to that situation in the transfer market -- especially if he remains committed to playing three at the back.

Arsenal also require a central midfielder to restore some balance to their team. Neither Granit Xhaka nor Aaron Ramsey seem particularly comfortable with the defensive side of the game, and it's relatively easy for the opposition to bypass them. Arsenal need someone with the tenacity and technique to plug the yawning gap in the heart of their team.

Arsenal have finally begun to trim their playing staff. Gabriel Paulista and Carl Jenkinson have left the club in recent days, and more are set to follow. The cash received for fringe players must be reinvested in strengthening the first XI.

It shouldn't be forgotten what a big task Arsenal face this season. Arsenal finished fifth last season, 18 points off the champions. That's a huge gap to make up, and expecting the same manager and largely the same squad to improve that much seems unrealistic.

Wenger has 10 days to ensure Arsenal are strong enough to compete. Otherwise, the current crop look destined to disappoint once again.

James McNicholas is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @gunnerblog.

