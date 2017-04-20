Arsene Wenger's tactical shift: Arsenal could benefit with three at the back

The ESPN FC crew debate whether Arsenal's formation change is here to stay.

When Arsenal lined up with three centre-halves against Middlebrough on Monday night, it was something of a shock.

It was the first time Arsene Wenger had gone with that system since 1997 -- Arsenal using a back four was taken as a given. The Frenchman isn't usually seen as tactically flexible anyway, but the idea of eschewing the defensive platform he's used for 20 years was practically unthinkable.

It's not that it hasn't occurred to fans or those who analyse the team that they might find some benefit from a new formation, but nobody gave real consideration to the idea that he might use it.

Although the Arsenal manager said afterwards that it wasn't a long-term plan, it seems strange he would implement such a radical shift to try and cope with the Premier League's lowest scoring team.

In fact, the Teessiders are the lowest scoring team in the top four divisions, so even if the Gunners have been defensive wobbly in recent weeks -- especially away from home -- it feels more like Wenger was using this game as an audition of sorts. What better time to try a new defensive system than against a team who don't score very often?

It wasn't perfect by any means, but it helped bring about a much-required win on the road, and Wenger admitted that the players needed something new to help them out of the slump they've found themselves in.

With confidence and belief at their lowest ebb for a long, long time, the 67-year-old said: "I just felt that sometimes the team needs to believe in something new, something different, just to find a bit of confidence back."

It would be an odd move, then, to help restore some of that then revert to a system with a back four which clearly hasn't been working. If it's too early to say if three at the back is the solution to Arsenal's defensive problems, it's also way too early to cast it aside.

When you look at the personnel Arsenal have available to them, both now and going forward, they have the ability to implement this in the longer-term. Unlike a few years ago when centre-halves were in such short supply Nacho Monreal was pressed into action there, the squad is far more able to cope with this new system.

Arsenal edged past Middlesbrough on Monday to keep their top four hopes alive.

Laurent Koscielny was flanked by Gabriel and Rob Holding on Monday night, and three at the back feels like the perfect way to use club captain Per Mertesacker, who has signed an extension to stay one more season at least.

As the central player in a back three, perhaps flanked by Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi -- aggressive centre-halves who like to attack the ball -- his reading of the game would be the perfect complement to those two. If not quite a marauding Franz Beckenbauer-style sweeper, he'd be well able to mop up behind his two partners.

Holding, meanwhile, has done something almost remarkable this season, in that he's an Arsenal defender who has come out of every game he's played with credit. While he hasn't played that often, and it's a smaller sample size than the others, he has still looked calm and assured for a 20-year-old in his first season of top flight football.

Gabriel has not always convinced, but would provide solid back-up to the first choice players, while in the summer Calum Chambers will return from his loan at Middlesbrough a more rounded, experienced player. He's made 21 appearances this season, and while Boro's attack has been poor, they have been very solid defensively, conceding fewer goals than both Arsenal and Liverpool. The 22-year-old has played his part in that.

Arsenal have the players at their disposal to make a permanent back three a possibility. The knock-on effects for some players will negative, but if it can help make them more defensively secure as they chase an FA Cup final and scrap for the top four, it may well be something Wenger considers if, as seems likely, he remains in charge next season.

Andrew Mangan is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter: @arseblog.