Arsene Wenger's tactical shift: Arsenal could benefit with three at the back

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 31/10  Away: 23/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Should Wenger keep three at the back?

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read

Arsenal's transfer plans point to Wenger extension?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Brahimi in, Ox out at Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Ian Wright

The last time Wenger used a back three

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Alexis Sanchez scored the opener for Arsenal.

Sanchez wows as new-look Arsenal beat Boro

Arsenal Player Ratings Tom Adams
Read

Ogden: Ozil winner but does he convince?

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

What would Kolasinac bring to Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Per Mertesacker

If not now, when for Per Mertesacker?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Arsenal's awful defending a huge worry

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read

Transfer Talk: Arsenal land Kolasinac?

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read
Arsenal fans cheering

When will St Totteringham's Day end?

English Premier League Dan Kilpatrick and Mattias Karen
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Could Arsenal make Alexis England's top earner?

Arsenal ESPN Staff
Read

Wenger woe paves way for change

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Ogden: Arsenal need to hire Simeone

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Transfer Rater: Ramsey to Liverpool

Transfers John Rooney, Footballwhispers
Read

Sanchez would solve Pep's problems

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Arsenal inaction pushing fans to limit

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

£35m-rated Ox to lead Arsenal exodus

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Neymar received a second yellow in the second half and Barcelona could not rally at Malaga.

Trending: Neymar suspended for clasico

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Come this way for more Arsenal woe

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Andrew Mangan
Share
Tweet
   

Arsene Wenger's tactical shift: Arsenal could benefit with three at the back

The ESPN FC crew debate whether Arsenal's formation change is here to stay.

When Arsenal lined up with three centre-halves against Middlebrough on Monday night, it was something of a shock.

It was the first time Arsene Wenger had gone with that system since 1997 -- Arsenal using a back four was taken as a given. The Frenchman isn't usually seen as tactically flexible anyway, but the idea of eschewing the defensive platform he's used for 20 years was practically unthinkable.

It's not that it hasn't occurred to fans or those who analyse the team that they might find some benefit from a new formation, but nobody gave real consideration to the idea that he might use it.

Although the Arsenal manager said afterwards that it wasn't a long-term plan, it seems strange he would implement such a radical shift to try and cope with the Premier League's lowest scoring team.

In fact, the Teessiders are the lowest scoring team in the top four divisions, so even if the Gunners have been defensive wobbly in recent weeks -- especially away from home -- it feels more like Wenger was using this game as an audition of sorts. What better time to try a new defensive system than against a team who don't score very often?

It wasn't perfect by any means, but it helped bring about a much-required win on the road, and Wenger admitted that the players needed something new to help them out of the slump they've found themselves in.

With confidence and belief at their lowest ebb for a long, long time, the 67-year-old said: "I just felt that sometimes the team needs to believe in something new, something different, just to find a bit of confidence back."

It would be an odd move, then, to help restore some of that then revert to a system with a back four which clearly hasn't been working. If it's too early to say if three at the back is the solution to Arsenal's defensive problems, it's also way too early to cast it aside.

When you look at the personnel Arsenal have available to them, both now and going forward, they have the ability to implement this in the longer-term. Unlike a few years ago when centre-halves were in such short supply Nacho Monreal was pressed into action there, the squad is far more able to cope with this new system.

Alexis Sanchez scored the opener for Arsenal.
Arsenal edged past Middlesbrough on Monday to keep their top four hopes alive.

Laurent Koscielny was flanked by Gabriel and Rob Holding on Monday night, and three at the back feels like the perfect way to use club captain Per Mertesacker, who has signed an extension to stay one more season at least.

As the central player in a back three, perhaps flanked by Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi -- aggressive centre-halves who like to attack the ball -- his reading of the game would be the perfect complement to those two. If not quite a marauding Franz Beckenbauer-style sweeper, he'd be well able to mop up behind his two partners.

Holding, meanwhile, has done something almost remarkable this season, in that he's an Arsenal defender who has come out of every game he's played with credit. While he hasn't played that often, and it's a smaller sample size than the others, he has still looked calm and assured for a 20-year-old in his first season of top flight football.

Gabriel has not always convinced, but would provide solid back-up to the first choice players, while in the summer Calum Chambers will return from his loan at Middlesbrough a more rounded, experienced player. He's made 21 appearances this season, and while Boro's attack has been poor, they have been very solid defensively, conceding fewer goals than both Arsenal and Liverpool. The 22-year-old has played his part in that.

Arsenal have the players at their disposal to make a permanent back three a possibility. The knock-on effects for some players will negative, but if it can help make them more defensively secure as they chase an FA Cup final and scrap for the top four, it may well be something Wenger considers if, as seems likely, he remains in charge next season.

Andrew Mangan is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter: @arseblog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.