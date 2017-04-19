Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Home: 3/1  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
The last time Arsene Wenger used a back three at Arsenal was in 1997

Arsene Wenger is pleased by Arsenal's response against Middlesbrough, given the new tactics he employed on the night.
The FC panel debate if Arsenal's win over Boro allows them hope for a top-four finish, or if it's too little too late.

Monday's 2-1 win at Middlesbrough served up a rare sight for Arsenal fans (and not just an away victory). It was the first time in 20 years that Arsene Wenger opted to play with three at the back, responding to the Gunners' recent struggles with a drastic tactical switch.

While a back three has become increasingly popular in the Premier League in recent seasons, Arsenal had not deployed such a system since 1997. For those who don't remember, here's a look at what happened in that game:

Date: May 11, 1997
Result: Derby 1-3 Arsenal
Lineup: David Seaman; Martin Keown, Tony Adams, Steve Bould; Lee Dixon, David Platt, Patrick Vieira, Paul Merson, Nigel Winterburn; Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp

The game: Actually, Arsenal's three-man defence didn't last long. Tony Adams was sent off in the 13th minute for reckless tackle near the halfway line, with the Gunners already trailing 1-0 after Ashley Ward's opener. They still rallied through two goals from Ian Wright and a sublime chipped finish from Dennis Bergkamp.

Ian Wright
Ian Wright celebrates getting Arsenal back into it.

The system: Keown reflected on the game for the Daily Mail on Tuesday, noting that a back three was nothing new for the team at that time as they had used the system often under Bruce Rioch. But Keown said it will take time for the current squad to get used to the intricacies of the formation.

"If you want to play with a back three, you have to know the system inside out. It is not something you can simply adapt to overnight," Keown wrote. "Even though we had a group of experienced central defenders, the system was initially difficult to pick up. It required walkthroughs every Monday morning in training of scenarios we might face.

"I can see Wenger persisting with the system between now and the end of the season. On Monday night, it was still very much a work in progress."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

