Sanchez excites as new Arsenal shape has teething troubles in win at Boro

With goals from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, Arsenal saved themselves from another embarrassing result at Middlesbrough.

A new formation brought Arsenal their first away win in the Premier League since January as Arsene Wenger deployed a back three to beat Middlesbrough 2-1.

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring with a lovely free kick on 42 minutes but it needed a set piece to make the breakthrough as Arsenal struggled to create openings in their new shape. Boro then capitalised on some poor defending when Alvaro Negredo headed home an equaliser -- clearly, some things never change.

Still, everything clicked wonderfully on 71 minutes when Arsenal went ahead for a second time, Sanchez dinking in a perfectly judged ball for Aaron Ramsey, whose chested pass was snaffled up by Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal move level on points with Everton in sixth place, and seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand after this much-needed win.

Positives

Three points is everything at the moment and although this wasn't the most convincing display, Wenger will be heartened by the confirmation of Ozil's improved form. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also overcame a sticky start to show that he can be an asset in a team setup like this, with some dangerous raids on the right.

Negatives

Three centre-backs did not mean a more solid defence and Arsenal were opened up far too easily for the equaliser. They also created too little in the way of chances and it it will require a lot more work if the 3-4-2-1 is to become a regular feature.

Manager rating (out of 10)

5 -- Wenger played a wildcard by starting with a three-man defence for what must be the first time since his first season in charge and despite the win, it didn't really work. Arsenal didn't create enough chances in a performance that brought to mind the term "sterile domination", to borrow a Wenger-ism. The old dog had a new trick in him, but it almost backfired.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Petr Cech, 6 -- He stopped Arsenal from going behind in the second half when making an impressive close-range save to deny Daniel Ayala and also had to be alert to keep out Ben Gibson late on. Could do little with the goal.

DF Laurent Koscielny, 5 -- Lost Negredo for the equaliser as the Spanish striker ran in behind him to head home. His distribution was tidy but couldn't mask his role in the goal.

DF Rob Holding, 6 -- Coped well on his return to the first team, although he saw less of the ball than either Koscielny or Gabriel Paulista. Continues to look a useful player.

DF Gabriel Paulista, 6 -- Took the opportunity afforded him by a three-man defence to step out regularly from the back and went on the most dribbles, two, of any Arsenal player, which was unexpected.

MF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 7 -- Was the most prominent player of the first half for Arsenal; firstly as he was given a torrid time by Fabio and then, after the Brazilian went off with injury, he was liberated and attacked regularly. Chamberlain was always available, keen to run at Boro and unlucky not to score twice in injury time when he moved into an attacking role.

Alexis Sanchez scored one and created another in Arsenal's 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Monday.

MF Granit Xhaka, 5 -- Looked to be working out his role as he went along and didn't get on the ball quite as much as normal in the first half. But he did win the free kick that Sanchez scored from and then started to control proceedings as the second half wore on.

MF Aaron Ramsey, 6 -- He frequently looked unsure of his best course of action when in possession but made a vital contribution with his gorgeous chested assist for Ozil.

MF Nacho Monreal, 5 -- Didn't look at all convincing for the equaliser as Stewart Downing brushed him off and Monreal then made a terrible attempted clearance under pressure. Struggled.

FW Mesut Ozil, 7 -- It was a new role for the usual No. 10 as he was pushed a bit to the right and he engaged more with the defensive side of the game, making five tackles. Continued his recent upturn in form with a well-taken goal.

FW Alexis Sanchez, 8 -- Sanchez seemed to run into traffic frequently as Arsenal adapted to their new shape and he struggled for a period, but then he curled home a neat free kick to put his side in front. His ball into Ramsey for the second goal was also sublime.

FW Olivier Giroud, 5 -- Was unlucky not to win a penalty when Ayala clearly hauled him down after 18 minutes. But didn't hold up the ball particularly well and made little impact, beyond almost scoring a third in injury time when sending a lob just wide.

Substitutes

MF Hector Bellerin, NA -- Replaced Sanchez on 89 minutes, but was introduced too late on to have any impact.

MF Francis Coquelin, NA -- Did a bit of useful time-wasting.

Tom is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @tomEurosport