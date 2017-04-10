Per Mertesacker could be the (imperfect) answer to Arsenal's woes

Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop agree that it would take another disastrous performance for Arsenal to lose to Middlesbrough.

At some point during Arsenal's shambolic performance against Crystal Palace on Monday, Per Mertesacker must have asked himself just how bad things have to get before manager Arsene Wenger puts him on the pitch.

Even though Laurent Koscielny and Petr Cech -- the bedrock of Arsenal's defence -- were both missing with injuries, Mertesacker watched as Arsenal's rudderless back four were torn to pieces in a 3-0 loss. It was the latest defensive collapse by the Gunners, who have shipped three goals in each of their last four Premier League away games. Yet Mertesacker, the club captain, has yet to play a minute since his return from injury in January.

It certainly makes one wonder: If the time isn't right now for Mertesacker, then when? If your club captain isn't good enough to play during the team's worst run of form in years, then what exactly is he doing in the squad?

Perhaps there is no better way of summing up how desperate Arsenal's situation is than to say Mertesacker could be the solution to their problems. The 32-year-old German was a step too slow even before a serious knee injury sidelined him for six months, and who knows what kind of pace he can keep after not playing a minute since taking over the armband last summer.

But the veteran centre-back does offer three things the Gunners need badly at the moment: leadership skills, the ability to organise the defence and an experienced calm head. When Wenger handed him the armband last summer after Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal boss singled out Mertesacker's leadership role and dressing room presence as the main reason.

Right now, Arsenal need the voice of a leader on the pitch, not in the dressing room. In several of their recent losses, including at Palace and West Brom, Arsenal's defenders looked like deer in the headlights as they were outclassed and outfought by opponents who simply wanted it more.

And with Cech and Koscielny out, they have completely lacked a vocal presence who can prevent matters from totally falling apart. There is a good chance that both Cech and Koscielny are back for Monday's game against Middlesbrough, but that doesn't totally negate the argument for putting Mertesacker into the side.

Shkodran Mustafi has become increasingly inconsistent since the start of the new year and his first season in the Premier League seems to be taking a toll on him both physically and mentally. Gabriel Paulista played well against Manchester City and West Ham, but was part of a collective collapse against Palace.

It's hard to see Mertesacker doing any worse, and re-establishing his old familiar partnership with Koscielny shouldn't take much time despite being rusty. It is strange in some ways that the German has not been given any games with the under-23s to get back to full match fitness, but the fact that he's been on the bench for the last two games means he should be fit enough to play.

Per Mertesacker may have lost a step, but the captain's experience could be just what Arsenal need right now.

Wenger has already handed him a one-year contract extension, which must mean he thinks Mertesacker can still perform. Now would be the time to prove it. And if nothing else, putting him in the lineup at this stage at least sends a message to the rest of the team that underperformers will be dropped. That's a message Wenger has been much too reluctant to send in recent months.

In many ways, Middlesbrough seems like the ideal game to re-introduce Mertesacker. On paper, it's one of the easiest games Arsenal have left on their schedule and one they should dominate. And while Alvaro Negredo is a handful for any defender, he is also not the fastest striker in the league at the age of 31.

Perhaps Wenger will be reluctant to bench Mustafi just a week ahead of their crucial FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City. But the Gunners need someone to steady the ship, and the best candidate for that job is Mertesacker. Arsenal's confidence must be at an all-time low following the Palace defeat, when the fans vocally turned against the players. That's when you need a proper captain to step up and show his teammates how to set things right.

Again, Mertesacker is hardly the ideal solution for Arsenal's defensive woes, which have gone on for years. A radical overhaul of the squad and team tactics are needed to ever sort out what has become a chronic problem under Wenger. And if he does play, don't expect the kind of impact that Vincent Kompany had on his return for Manchester City this weekend.

But Arsenal are desperate for some kind of short-term solution, and Mertesacker is the best option they have. Because if he's not the answer now, then there truly is no reason for having him in the team.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.