Mesut Ozil's scoring drought partly down to Olivier Giroud adjustment

The FC crew get into a heated debate about whether or not Alexis Sanchez's first goal against Hull should have counted.

Steve Nicol breaks down Alexis Sanchez's importance to Arsenal and whether the club can hang on to him in the long-term.

It's quite rare to hear Arsene Wenger make any statement that could be interpreted as criticism of his players. So it was a bit surprising when the Arsenal boss basically admitted that Mesut Ozil has been underperforming in recent games.

"It's time for him to score again,'' Wenger said after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Hull on Saturday where the German midfielder had looked laboured. "I felt he did not feel confident [against Hull]. It's always a problem because you think he can deliver something special but it's true that technically he missed things that he is not used to.''

Wenger, though, said he couldn't put his finger on what's wrong with Ozil, who has not scored a goal since Dec. 10 -- after netting nine in all competitions until then. But perhaps he should be taking part of the blame himself.

Ozil's scoring drought has coincided with Wenger's decision to give Olivier Giroud a recent run of starts up front, and it's not difficult to see a correlation. Eight of Ozil's nine goals this season have come when Arsenal played with Alexis Sanchez as the central striker (the exception being his stunning solo winner at Ludogorets in the Champions League.)

Sanchez's habit of dropping deep creates much more space for Ozil to exploit by making runs behind the defence, where he has often been a target for the Chile striker's passes. In fact, four of Ozil's five Premier League goals so far have been assisted by Sanchez.

(As an aside, all 14 of Theo Walcott's goals have come in games when Giroud didn't start, but that one is easier to explain as they haven't started a single game together this season.)

After taking his time to reach full fitness at the start of the season, Giroud was given his first Premier League start of the campaign on Boxing Day and netted a late winner against West Brom.

The Frenchman kept scoring, of course, making it hard for Wenger to drop him, even though the Gunners' attack as a whole seemed less effective. After being "Plan B" all season long, Giroud was suddenly Wenger's "Plan A" and started six straight league games and the FA Cup win at Preston.

Ozil has struggled to hit the heights of earlier this season.

Ozil missed two of those games with flu, and it's possible that some lingering effects of that illness has affected his form as well, but it's more likely that he lost some of his attacking instincts when he was forced to re-adjust to playing with Giroud again. Rather than a goal-scorer, the German automatically turns into more of a pure playmaker tasked with unlocking a tightly packed defence.

Wenger didn't revert to playing with Sanchez up front until last week's defeat to Chelsea, but the two have been slow to rediscover the dynamic that made them such a fearsome duo for the first few months of the campaign. Ozil wasted a good chance at Stamford Bridge when he tried to beat Thibaut Courtois at his near post instead of curling it into the far corner, and against Hull he blasted a left-footed volley over from straight in front of goal.

"I don't know -- it can happen,'' Wenger said, when asked why Ozil was suddenly struggling. "I don't know any specific reason. I had a chat with him [on Friday].''

Wenger may not want to say so, but the reason seems clear: Ozil had to move away from a playing style that was working well in order to accommodate Giroud and is now having trouble finding his way back.

Given the German's talent, it shouldn't take too long to rediscover his scoring touch -- as long as Wenger sticks to having Sanchez up front. Wednesday's game at Bayern Munich would be a good time to reunite a partnership that may serve Arsenal better in the long run.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.