Arsene Wenger's potential successors: Tuchel, Schmidt, Allegri... Howe?

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop shares his thoughts on how Massimiliano Allegri would fit in at Arsenal should Arsene Wenger depart.

Arsene Wenger may yet decide to stay at Arsenal for a few more years but the speculation about his eventual successor is increasing after the Gunners' recent struggles.

The Mirror reports that the Arsenal hierarchy have come up with a four-man shortlist of possible managers who could replace the 67-year-old Frenchman if he doesn't renew his contract this summer. Two of them -- Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Tuchel and Juventus' Max Allegri -- have been frequently mentioned as possible candidates for the Arsenal job, while the other two -- Roger Schmidt and Leonardo Jardim -- are a bit more surprising.

Here's a closer look at those names as well as a couple of other possible contenders:

Thomas Tuchel, Borussia Dortmund

The 43-year-old Tuchel has been hailed by some as the second coming of Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund after taking over for the Liverpool boss in 2015. He had an impressive first season when he led the team to second place behind Bayern Munich while playing the kind of dynamic attacking football Dortmund became known for under Klopp. His second year has been rockier, though, with Dortmund only sitting fourth in the Bundesliga table.

Injuries have partly been to blame for their struggles but some are questioning whether Tuchel is getting the best out of a squad that is packed with talent. And his lack of major trophies could work against him.

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus

The Italian is seen by many as Wenger's most likely successor, especially given the success of Antonio Conte at Chelsea this season. Allegri took over from Conte at Juve and has carried on his predecessor's winning legacy by capturing consecutive Serie A and Italian Cup titles. Allegri also won the league with AC Milan in 2011 and led Juventus to the 2015 Champions League final, giving him the kind of title credentials a club like Arsenal should be looking for.

Allegri is also seen as more of an in-game tactician than Wenger, who is often accused of being too set in his ways.

Arsene Wenger refuses to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea despite their 12 point lead over Arsenal.

Roger Schmidt, Bayer Leverkusen

Schmidt may have endeared himself to Arsenal fans when Bayer beat Tottenham at Wembley in the Champions League in November, but he would be a surprising hire given his team's domestic struggles this season. Leverkusen are only ninth in the Bundesliga, leading to speculation that Schmidt could be in danger of getting sacked.

Schmidt is known for deploying a very aggressive high press that would certainly suit an attack led by Alexis Sanchez, but his team has struggled for consistency this season. While his domestic record raises question marks, his profile would certainly be raised further if his team knock out Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

Leonardo Jardim, Monaco

Monaco have surprised many by not only sitting top of Ligue 1 ahead of big-spending Paris Saint-Germain, but also being the highest-scoring team in any of Europe's top leagues this season. It's been quite a turnaround for Jardim, who was previously criticised for playing boring football but has shown that he can also master the attacking style that Arsenal crave.

Monaco have netted 70 goals in the league, 18 more than the Gunners and 15 more than even Barcelona have mustered. But Jardim is a versatile tactician, which he showed when Monaco counterattacked their way to a 3-1 win at the Emirates in the Champions League two years ago. Jardim's only major trophy so far came with Olympiakos in Greece, but winning the French league would go a long way toward proving his credentials as a worth successor to Wenger.

Julien Laurens believes Arsene Wenger would sign any deal offered to him, regardless of his recent lack of success.

Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid

Simeone's name was not on the Mirror's short list, but he remains atop the wishlist for many Arsenal fans who would love to see the Argentine's passion on the sidelines at the Emirates. His success at Atletico can't be refuted, as he won the Spanish league title in 2014 and led the team to two Champions League finals, but his style would be a drastic change from Wenger's.

His style is more similar to Wenger's arch-rival Jose Mourinho, focusing on being compact defensively and hitting teams on quick counterattacks. While many might welcome a more defensive-minded approach at Arsenal (especially if Simeone's fighting spirit rubbed off on the players) it remains questionable whether the club's hierarchy would find him a suitable proponent of "the Arsenal way."

Eddie Howe, Bournemouth

Howe has been touted as England's top young manager after leading Bournemouth to the Premier League while playing an attacking style of football that is similar to Arsenal's. His links with the Gunners deepened when he took Jack Wilshere on loan this season, but his club's recent setbacks in the league may have damaged his reputation somewhat.

Once seemingly comfortable in mid-table, the Cherries have been dragged into the relegation fight and Howe has struggled to get the best out of the club's record signing Jordon Ibe. And with no titles to his name, Arsenal could view it as too big a gamble.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.