Arsene Wenger's unknown future casts cloud over troubled Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is fighting a losing battle. The back page of the Mirror on Friday made that clear, if it wasn't already.

Wenger had said in his weekly news conference only the day before that his future was "Not the most important thing ... What is important for me is that Arsenal Football Club does well."

Yet on the eve of a crucial game in Arsenal's season, the back page of one of the country's leading newspapers revealed the presence of a four-man shortlist to replace Wenger, headed by Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

Try as he might, Wenger cannot cast the matter of his future at the club as a minor curiosity, something to be placed to the back of the mind as his team try to reverse a two-game losing streak when Hull City come to Emirates on Saturday before facing Bayern Munich in the round of 16 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It is by any measure a crucial juncture of the season, a week where, if results do go against them, Arsenal could be as low as sixth and virtually eliminated from Europe. On the flip side, they could move joint second and take a huge step towards a first Champions League quarterfinal since 2010. There is much at stake.

Yet Wenger's future hangs over everything, how could it not? The manager with 20 years' service is out of contract in 17 games' time, possibly more if Arsenal progress in Europe and the FA Cup. The countdown clock is cranking up, as it did back in 2014 when Wenger only signed a new contract after the final match of the season. In a state of limbo again, Arsenal will have to deal with questions about the manager's commitment on a weekly basis now.

It is not helpful, but if Wenger really has not made his mind up then it is hard to see what else he can realistically do. The club, if the Mirror report is to be believed, are doing what they should and looking at alternative options if Wenger does indeed decline to sign the new two-year deal which has been offered to him. But for all recent disappointments, he has earned the right to take his time. It just makes things very awkward for all concerned.

Because really, the focus should be trained on winning a match on Saturday that, make no mistake, Arsenal must win. Defeats to Watford and Chelsea in successive matches threaten to send Arsenal into one of those death spirals that see them abandon hope on all fronts around this time every season. Bayern are up next and then it's Sutton in the FA Cup. A total collapse would be unlikely, but hardly unprecedented.

Hull have not beaten Arsenal in 13 attempts but the last time they did emerge with three points was one of the great shocks in the early years of Emirates, goals from Daniel Cousin and Geovanni orchestrating a 2-1 victory for Phil Brown back in 2008. It is a reminder that victory cannot be assumed, especially when new manager Marco Silva has taken four points from his past two games against Manchester United and Liverpool, in a period where Arsenal have collected zero.

Arsenal are boosted by the return of Mohamed Elneny, who lost in the final of the African Nations Cup last weekend with Egypt but could slot straight back into midfield with Francis Coquelin having a tricky time against Chelsea and Granit Xhaka serving the final match of his four-game suspension. The club will have to wait for news on Hector Bellerin, though, after he went off with a head injury in the incident which led to Chelsea's opening goal. He has not trained all week and will likely be replaced by Gabriel Paulista if he is not fit.

Changes can perhaps be expected further forward, with Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck and Lucas Perez all pushing for a start. But such minutiae of team selection pales if not into insignificance, then at least some degree of obscurity in comparison to the huge question hanging over Arsenal.

Despite Wenger's best intentions, the debate around his future is bigger than anything.

