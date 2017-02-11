Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
ESPN3 9:50 AM UTC
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Trending: Arsene Wenger defiant amid uncertainty over Arsenal future

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop shares his thoughts on how Massimiliano Allegri would fit in at Arsenal should Arsene Wenger depart.
Arsene Wenger refuses to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea despite their 12 point lead over Arsenal.
Arsene Wenger admits the only way to combat the fan frustration is to get results.

Here are the latest stories for Friday.

ARSENAL: Arsene Wenger admits Arsenal are in a fight to finish in the top four this season after watching their Premier League title bid falter over the last week.

- Even as fan unrest grows among Arsenal supporters amid another crumbling title challenge, Wenger insists he can tune out the clamour and remain fully focused on his job.

Jack Wilshere says regular playing time will be an important factor as he considers a possible exit from Arsenal this summer.

CHELSEA: Frank Lampard has been working with Chelsea's academy at Cobham as he studies to obtain his UEFA B coaching licence, sources close to the club have confirmed to ESPN FC.

ENGLAND: Members of parliament have handed the Football Association a vote of no confidence as the UK's sports minister warned the governing body against playing "Russian roulette" with public money.

EVERTON: Everton manager Ronald Koeman says Romelu Lukaku's finishing ability matches that of Netherlands legend Marco van Basten.

JUVENTUS: Juventus midfielder Hernanes has completed his move to Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune in a €10 million deal.

BARCELONA: Luis Suarez will miss the Copa del Rey final on May 27 after Barcelona's appeal to have his second booking from Tuesday's draw against Atletico Madrid revoked was rejected.

UNITED STATES: U.S. men's national team manager Bruce Arena indicated that when it comes to building his roster for the March World Cup qualifiers, "it doesn't matter" whether a player is playing domestically or overseas.

- California goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of fired U.S. national coach Jurgen Klinsmann, is among 20 players on the American roster for CONCACAF's Under-20 Championship.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

