Massimiliano Allegri not ideal replacement for Wenger at Arsenal

The ESPN FC crew discuss whether Arsene Wenger will stay at Arsenal, and his potential replacements if he goes.

When Antonio Conte chose to leave Juventus in 2014, the fans were left devastated.

They just lost their former captain and revolutionary coach, a man who took them from the depths of seventh place and turned them into champions. They went unbeaten in their first season under him but more than results, Conte created a culture of winning, demanding nothing but perfection.

But after three years, Juventus weren't enough for him anymore. Conte had set his sights on higher targets, wanting better players and bigger challenges to contend with. Juventus couldn't satisfy his demands and in his words, didn't have what it takes to win the coveted Champions League trophy.

"Well, you cannot go to eat at a €100 restaurant with just €10 in your pocket, can you?" He famously asked. That's what he thought of the Old Lady, a €10 squad chasing trophies that were out of their league.

Massimiliano Allegri was the chosen successor and fans were inconsolable. Many believed the title he won with AC Milan in 2011 only came because the squad boasted Thiago Silva and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the moment he came up against a good side, such as Conte's Juve, he lost. A muted character, fans did not believe he could continue Conte's work.

Except he did and more than continue his work, he bettered it. Juventus, a club renowned for the beauty of their work rate, unwavering devotion to success and constant sacrifice under Conte were now in the hands of Allegri, the man who evolved the side by introducing tactical intelligence and versatility.

Under the new man, Juventus morphed into a club that impressed with their intelligence. Players were no longer micromanaged but encouraged to take responsibility on the field. While they continued with the 3-5-2 formation Conte introduced, the Bianconeri also learnt the art of versatility, developing tactics as the season progressed. They could play various styles and the formations required to beat the different opponents they faced. In many ways, Allegri's tactical intelligence fortified the team's mentality in Europe. They believed their style of play was good enough, something Conte always insinuated wasn't possible.

Considered a success in his first season for taking Juve to the Champions League final and managing to win both the league and the Coppa Italia, Allegri started his next season slowly, struggling to recover tactical fluidity and motivating the squad, after several departures and arrivals.

Simplifying the tactics and working with the team, Juventus went on to rediscover their form again, going on a stunning winning streak that resulted in two trophies yet again and only narrowly missing out on the opportunity to beat Bayern Munich in the final minutes of their exciting Champions League tie last season.

Now, Juve's coach has been linked with a move to England amid doubts over Arsene Wenger's future. Indeed, Allegri has refused to rule out succeeding the Arsenal boss.

Massimiliano Allegri has been tipped as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Is he the right fit for the Premier League?

Yes. While he's a better tactician than a man manager, he can motivate the troops through his style of football. This season he's changed Juventus into a 4-2-3-1 formation and it has paid off. He saw that while his side were winning, they weren't particularly energised and thought if he allowed them to play a style of football they enjoyed, they would repay him with hard work and sacrifice. They have, winning relentlessly and doing so in style.

He doesn't care about creating tactical legacies and isn't married to a specific style of play. If he notices problems, he adjusts the game plan either with substitutions or small tweaks such as rearranging those already on the pitch like he did with Juve against Inter Milan last weekend. As we have come to realise -- and Conte has proven with his shift to three at the back -- tactical ingenuity works in the Premier League. There are a few who understand the strengths and weaknesses of his own side and the opponent like Allegri.

Is he the right fit for Arsenal?

He will improve them but it may not be the ideal fit. Allegri is the type of coach you bring in when motivation is high but the quality of football is low. Much like Pep Guardiola has learnt with Manchester City, it is difficult to implement tactical ideas when the team you are training is susceptible to mental fragility. Allegri is not a man who creates superstars, he refines them, but he needs to oversee a side that is already mentally tough, a little like what Carlo Ancelotti managed with Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho reinstalled their winning mentality.

Liverpool, by contrast, are motivated and eager but perhaps not tactically balanced under Jurgen Klopp, losing against the smaller sides who block spaces to neutralise their high-energy style of play. Allegri is better suited to fixing those types of problems. He can take an exhausted team, refine the play and allow them to navigate congested fixture lists intelligently.

Arsenal may need more of an authoritative figure, someone whose passion and demanding nature will make the side believe and fight again, working on the details to secure wins as a unit.

Arsene Wenger's contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season and he has yet to sign an extension.

What would happen to Juve if he left?

The Turin giants would certainly feel the void. Despite the many changes the side has experienced over the years, including the loss of great champions Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Carlos Tevez, Juve have continued to win both in Italy and Europe by maintaining their winning mentality and improving the quality of their football.

His elegant manner and balanced points of view are in line with Juve's philosophy. He is not interested in off pitch drama or engaging in mind games in a bid to give his sides a leg up. He is almost irreplaceable but Juve are a well-run club and should manage to find a worthy successor.

Mina Rzouki covers Juventus and the Italian national team for ESPN FC. Follow her on Twitter: @Minarzouki.