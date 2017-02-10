Previous
 By Tom Adams
Wenger strikes discordant note with Arsenal support, must earn their unity

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will need their supporters backing them during a 'sensitive' stretch of the season.
Arsene Wenger admits the only way to combat the fan frustration is to get results.
Arsene Wenger refuses to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea despite their 12 point lead over Arsenal.
Julien Laurens believes Arsene Wenger would sign any deal offered to him, regardless of his recent lack of success.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger staged an impassioned call for unity in his weekly news conference on Thursday, albeit with an unexpected twist, as one aspect of his address to the club's fans was interpreted in a rather divisive way.

"Wenger tells fans to be more like Spurs supporters," "Arsene Wenger tells Arsenal fans to behave like Tottenham" and "Arsenal fans must follow Tottenham's example, says Arsene Wenger" were a few of the not unreasonable headlines coming out of the manager's address to the media. As far as attempts to unify the support go, invoking Tottenham as an example to follow is not the first method most people of an Arsenal persuasion would choose.

In fact, the context of the full quote was rather kinder to Wenger. "All the other clubs, everywhere we fight -- with Man United, Man City, Liverpool -- they have big expectations as well and big histories," he said. "We are in a fight there, we absolutely have to be united or we have no chance to do it. You have Tottenham, everyone is in the fight and everyone is behind their team. We have to do exactly the same, even if we had two disappointing results."

This was less a glowing tribute to Tottenham's unique symbiosis between team and supporters and more a general recognition that Arsenal's rivals in the top six will be trying to harness the energy of their supporters in search of every point this season -- a reminder that a similar approach would serve Arsenal well.

Maybe it was a cunning bit of reverse psychology by Wenger as he sought to stir Arsenal fans out of any stupor, but still, it was a discordant note with which to start a rallying cry.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger struck a discordant note aimed at the fans in his weekly news conference on Thursday.

Furthermore, if Wenger was attempting to send a message to the supporters it was ill-aimed. There is no question that dissent and apathy in the stands is hardly helpful to a team, but these states do not always exist in a vacuum. Some supporters are simply quiet and Arsenal have more than a few in Emirates Stadium that fit such a description, but it is always incumbent on the team and boss to produce performances that inspire greater engagement, greater emotion. Quite simply, Arsenal have not been doing enough of this.

Saturday's match against Hull comes after two consecutive defeats. The first, a 2-1 home loss to Watford on Jan. 31, was a study in abject disappointment from Arsenal's players, who conceded twice in 13 minutes and collapsed in the face of a poor side. There were terrible performances all over the pitch from a group of first-team stars who should never have allowed it to happen.

Then at the weekend, in the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea, Arsenal looked like a team who had not been prepared properly and had no sophisticated game plan against Antonio Conte's well-drilled league leaders. Even stand-in captain Laurent Koscielny sounded a minor note of dissent after the Stamford Bridge reversal, although Wenger insisted his comments were "twisted" into something critical of his match preparation by the media.

The point is that the paroxysms of fury that have erupted in the past week, on message boards, in the stands and on social media, have causes. In an ideal world, supporters would have nothing to do but cheer, but whoever said we are living in an ideal world?

Arsenal are where they are, again, and as a result it is perfectly understandable that elements of the support are restless. As long as it does not spill over into anything more sinister directed at Wenger or anyone else, it's part of being a football club. Disappointment and pain is part of the human condition and football is not immune to that.

The key thing for Wenger to bear in mind is that in such an atmosphere, the kind of unity he seeks sometimes needs to be earned. It should be a default in theory, but in practice it's not always the case. The good news is that there's an easy way to get it: start with purpose and win convincingly at the weekend. Yes, that easy.

Tom is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @tomEurosport

