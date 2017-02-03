Arsenal and Wenger have goalkeeping decision on their hands this summer

Shaka Hislop breaks down the odds of the leading candidates to get the sack as manager in the Premier League.

Arsenal's defeat at Stamford Bridge was agonising for everyone associated with the club.

However, it would have been particularly painful for the man stationed in the Gunners goal. On his return to face his former side, Petr Cech produced a disastrous display -- the latest in a series of underwhelming appearances that will surely give Arsene Wenger cause to doubt his position as first-choice goalkeeper.

That idea would have been unthinkable just two summers ago. When Arsenal signed Cech from Chelsea, it was regarded as a huge coup, and an end to the uncertainty surround the Gunners' goalkeeping situation. Not since David Seamen and Jens Lehmann had Arsene Wenger had such a well-regarded shot-stopper at his disposal. Cech's arrival signalled an end to the era characterised by the likes of Manuel Almunia and Lukasz Fabianski, with former teammate John Terry said that he expected Cech to "strengthen [Arsenal] for sure. He will save them 12 to 15 points a season."

His first season certainly suggested that Terry had been right. Cech won the Premier League's Golden Glove, keeping 16 clean sheets in his maiden campaign at the Emirates Stadium. He brought security, assurance and experience to the Arsenal defence, and quickly established himself as the club's No. 1.

However, the one nagging for thought for Arsenal fans was Chelsea's willingness to let Cech join a rival. Granted, in Thibaut Courtois they had a readymade replacement, but would Roman Abrahmovich really have sanctioned Cech's move across London if he felt it would harm Chelsea's title chances? Perhaps, at 33, Chelsea felt Cech was about to enter a decline.

Petr Cech seems to have lost a spring in his step this season.

His form this season would suggest they might have been right. His 24 appearances to date have yielded just seven clean sheets. While some of the blame for that must be apportioned to Arsenal's defence, Cech has not looked as commanding as in previous seasons. He has also displayed a worrying vulnerability to shots from range, particularly at his near post. It seems the big man is struggling to get down as quickly as he used to.

Against Chelsea, getting up was the main problem. When Diego Costa thundered a header against the bar, Cech flung himself towards the ball before ending up sprawled on the floor. When the ball sprung into the air, Cech was unable to scramble to his feet before Marcos Alonso nodded into an unguarded net.

If Cech failed to cover himself in glory there, the worst was yet to come. In the 85th minute, he misplaced a clearance right to the feet of former Gunner Cesc Fabregas. The Catalan midfielder was able to simply send the ball back over Cech for the most straightforward of goals.

Craig Burley questions why some Arsenal fans are content with top four finishes rather than winning trophies.

Cech hung his head -- it was an ugly moment. Wenger is not one to lose faith in a goalkeeper overnight, but Cech's position must now be deemed to be under some threat. He wouldn't even necessarily have to dropped in dramatic fashion. With cup ties against Sutton United and Bayern Munich on the horizon, David Ospina is guaranteed two consecutive starts. If the Colombian impresses in those matches, there would certainly be a case to keep him in on merit.

Wenger may decide that Cech's experience is necessary in helping Arsenal through what's set to be a difficult battle for Champions League qualification. However, he's likely to return to the issue in the summer to reassess his options. Ospina won't be happy with being a substitute indefinitely. With his international place to preserve, he might well issue an ultimatum: play me or sell me.

Then there's Wojciech Szczesny to consider. Arsenal's forgotten man has spent the past two campaigns on loan at Roma, where he has steadily matured into a far more reliable keeper. If Szczesny is ever to reclaim the No. 1 spot in north London, this could be his chance.

When Arsenal signed Cech, they thought they'd found a long-term solution for an ongoing problem. Now there are mounting fears that, sooner rather than later, Wenger will be forced to go back to the drawing board.

James McNicholas is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @gunnerblog.