As long as Arsenal's squad, Wenger are comfortable, things won't improve

Considering the damage that Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea inflicted on Arsenal's title hope, the Gunners left Stamford Bridge with little credit. Beyond the decision to immediately remove Hector Bellerin from the pitch after he was dealt a sickening blow by Marcos Alonso, they did little right on the day.

On that particular issue, we've seen managers ignore the fact an important player has suffered a clear concussion many times before. The dangers of a secondary injury are well-known but because the player is needed, the decision is often made to allow him to continue.

Arsenal rightly took no chances with Bellerin and the loss of the dynamic Spaniard was compounded by the referee's decision not to award a free kick for what seemed to be the epitome of dangerous play. When you render an opponent unconscious with a forearm smash, you've done very well to avoid conceding a free kick and escape without a booking. Alonso got away with it.

Martin Atkinson at least has the mitigation of seeing it at full speed and from an angle that may have obscured how dangerous it was. Those with the benefit of replays have no such excuses, and it's astonishing that more hasn't been made of it.

The "Arsenal are soft" narrative has some basis in reality; they're a team that can be bullied and are not always the most physically imposing. But seeing Bellerin stricken on the ground, not knowing where he was or what had happened, was nothing to do with being soft. It was because he was on the end of a crude (albeit unintentional) assault from his opponent.

Despite the contentious nature of that first goal, there's little else about which Arsenal can complain. They were simply beaten by a better team, led by a manager who seems in some ways the polar opposite of Arsene Wenger. Antonio Conte has made Chelsea far more than the sum of their parts while the Frenchman's Arsenal team look much less than theirs.

It leaves Wenger with huge questions. Not just about the fact that a week in which they could have closed the gap on Chelsea to three points ended with them trailing their London rivals by 12.

Wenger's contract is up in June and his future is yet to be decided. There is, however, a unique situation at Arsenal football club where any possible change can only be decided by Wenger himself. There are reports that there's a two-year contract extension on the table, waiting for him to sign it.

That is not the action of a football club that is even considering life without him. Yet it will only be if Wenger himself decides his time at Arsenal is up that things will change in that regard. Owner Stan Kroenke has no intention of sacking him, Ivan Gazidis probably doesn't even have that power, so if he wants to stay that's what will happen.

When you consider how long Wenger has been in charge at Arsenal, and how many changes there have been in the ownership structure in that time, there is now nobody at the club who has any experience of hiring or firing a manager.

Is the fear of life without the urbane 67-year-old so pervasive that they're willing to let the man himself determine his future? Similarly, is the fact that he can operate in something of a comfort zone, knowing there's no pressure from on high, also apparent in his team's performances?

Arsenal usually finish comfortably in the top four every season; they have done for the last 20 years. The Champions League money that was once so handy, setting those top four teams apart, is no longer as important as it once was. Record TV deals and sponsorships mean that financial success is no longer tied to winning things and trophies.

Everything is just very comfortable and in a sporting environment where marginal gains can be the difference between winning and losing, Arsenal been found wanting once more. That was evident at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, when Chelsea delivered a knock-out blow in more ways than one.

Andrew Mangan is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter: @arseblog.