Wenger must finally change philosophy to sacrifice Arsenal style for efficiency

Five days before Arsenal's demoralising loss to Chelsea, Arsene Wenger was asked whether he was tempted to try out Antonio Conte's successful system of a three-man backline.

Wenger, who has always played with four at the back throughout his 21 years at Arsenal, was quick to agree that the Gunners have players who would fit well in that kind of system. Then he said: "But we are a team who are focused on the offensive game. We like always to go forward and have numbers in the middle of the park and up front."

In other words, the idea of sacrificing style for efficiency was dismissed out of hand. And after Arsenal's style proved no match for Chelsea's efficiency, the Gunners' title chances can be dismissed as well.

The 3-1 drubbing at Stamford Bridge made it increasingly uncertain whether Wenger will still be at the Emirates next season. But it also showed once and for all that if he does stay, his long-held philosophy must go. The manager's romantic vision of perfect attacking football that's proven so elusive over the last decade will never be realised in today's Premier League, where bigger and stronger opponents like Watford can come into the Emirates on a rainy evening and bully his players on a wet pitch -- as they did on Tuesday.

Yes, playing beautiful football is "the Arsenal way." But it must be blended with "the Chelsea way" if that soon-to-be 13-year Premier League title drought is to end.

That's not to say Arsenal should necessarily switch to three at the back (although the idea of deploying Hector Bellerin and Kieran Gibbs as wing-backs is intriguing). But Wenger must realise that putting defensive solidity first and attacking prowess second is the only way to succeed. Leicester showed that last year and Chelsea are further proving it this season.

Pep Guardiola's struggles to implement his own version of "Wengerball" at Manchester City only serve as further proof that the Premier League has grown too tough for a Barcelona-like "tiki-taka" approach. But unlike Wenger, Guardiola probably won't hesitate to make the necessary adjustments.

It was a bit ironic to hear the Arsenal boss repeatedly single out N'Golo Kante as the main reason for Chelsea's success since Conte switched to his 3-5-3 system after September's loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.

"I watched their game against Liverpool and N'Golo Kante had a huge impact in their team. It's no coincidence that they are in the position that they are and Leicester were in the position they were last season," Wenger said before the Chelsea match. "The integration of N'Golo Kante has had a huge impact."

No, it's not a coincidence. Kante is a player whose main job is neutralising the opponents, breaking up play and stopping the other team from implementing their game plan. Arsenal don't have that kind of player, because they never focus on the other team's plan -- only their own.

Wenger also admitted that he had considered signing Kante after his title-winning season at Leicester, but it's probably not a coincidence that he ended up with Granit Xhaka instead. Xhaka is a better passer and playmaker than Kante, which seems to be a priority for Wenger even in a defensive role. The Switzerland international was also meant to be a tough-tackling enforcer for the Gunners and solidify their spine, but has proven a liability in that role with his needless sending-offs and was suspended against Chelsea.

Francis Coquelin is perhaps the closest Arsenal have to a Kante, but his progress this season has been disappointing and he is nowhere near as effective in that role as the France international.

Why Kante ended up at Chelsea instead of Arsenal is anyone's guess. But it's a good guess that their positions in the table might have been reversed had he gone to the Emirates instead.

Wenger's glowing comments about the holding midfielder shows that he can clearly see what's working in today's game. The only question is whether his own vision will ever change from romantic to pragmatic.

Wenger is often accused of being too stubborn for his own good and this may be his last chance to prove people wrong. Yes, winning beautifully is nice. But winning trophies is nicer.

