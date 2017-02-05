Cech's howler and Ozil, Sanchez no-shows in Arsenal's wretched day

Arsenal's faint title hopes took a huge knock with a demoralising defeat at Chelsea.

Arsenal succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at league leaders Chelsea on Saturday that surely ended their slim hopes of landing the Premier League title.

After falling behind to a Marcos Alonso header, the Gunners never got a foothold on the game. Eden Hazard widened the gap before former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas added to the heartache with the third.

Substitute Olivier Giroud did nod home a late consolation, but it won't have eased the pain. Arsene Wenger is now facing a gruelling battle for a place in the top four, with both Manchester clubs likely to take heart from Arsenal's recent poor form.

Positives

It's difficult to think of anything to say here. At a push, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain deserves a measure of credit for the way he acquitted himself in what was an unfamiliar central midfield role.

Danny Welbeck and Giroud also offered a little bit of hope with impressive cameos from the bench. Beyond that, this was abject.

Negatives

Where to begin? Arsenal were so sloppy with and without the ball, lacking composure and concentration in key areas of the pitch.

The consequence is that the league campaign has been reduced to the annual scrap for Champions League qualification. It will be difficult for Arsenal fans to muster enthusiasm about that agonisingly familiar challenge.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Wenger won't have enjoyed his view of this Arsenal performance from high up in the stands. His decision to start with Alex Iwobi and the central midfield with Mesut Ozil out wide was a decent one, but that plan went out the window once his side fell behind. Given the nature of some of the errors, it's difficult to claim they were prepared for this game.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Petr Cech, 4 -- When Arsenal signed Cech from Chelsea, they hoped for a difference-maker and a match-winner. This season, he is not regularly performing to that standard. Had he managed to stay on his feet after Diego Costa's initial header, Alonso might not have had such a simple task of nodding the ball into an unguarded net. As for Fabregas' goal, Cech's error exposed his shoddy footwork.

DF Hector Bellerin, 5 -- His match was cut short by concussion, having been caught in Alonso's path. Once he went off, Arsenal desperately missed his overlapping runs on the right hand side and his pace against the speedy Hazard and Pedro.

DF Shkodran Mustafi, 6 -- The German made a couple of important last-ditch interventions, but you suspect they were required due to poor positional play. After a long unbeaten run with Arsenal, Mustafi has suffered two defeats in five days.

DF Laurent Koscielny, 5 -- When even Koscielny has a poor game, you know it's a bad day. He was particularly culpable for Hazard's goal to make it 2-0, backing off into the penalty area and allowing the Belgian to get his shot away.

DF Nacho Monreal, 6 -- Somewhat surprisingly, Monreal was the main attacking outlet and it was he who crossed for Giroud's late header. However, his starting position was often too high and wide for comfort.

MF Francis Coquelin, 4 -- This game provided plenty of ammunition for Coquelin's many detractors. He was untidy in possession and ought to have done far better for the crucial Hazard goal. The gulf in class between Coquelin and N'Golo Kante was enormous.

MF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 6 -- This was a huge test for Oxlade-Chamberlain and although it would be an exaggeration to say he passed it, he did not disgrace himself. Showed a surprising degree of defensive awareness in the centre, making several decent challenges.

No 10 Alex Iwobi, 5 -- Started in the centre to help Arsenal combat Nemanja Matic and Kante, but was switched to the left to bring Ozil infield once the visitors fell behind. It's clear Wenger has enormous faith in Iwobi, but you worry too much responsibility is being placed on his young shoulders. He ended the game as a deep-lying midfield player, which is far from his natural position.

FW Mesut Ozil, 5 -- Another big away game where the club's record £42.5 million signing was peripheral. If he continues to underperform like this, it will be difficult to justify paying his enormous wage demands.

FW Theo Walcott, 4 -- The winger's defending has been markedly better this season, but he let Arsenal down for Alonso's goal. Replays showed Walcott spotting the Spaniard's run, yet he completely neglected to track him, leaving Bellerin in a two-on-one situation.

FW Alexis Sanchez, 5 -- The Chilean looked like the kid in a playground who knows he's the best player in his school. He didn't seem willing to trust his teammates in possession, instead attempting to do it all alone. Nothing came off.

Substitutes:

DF Gabriel, 5 -- Replaced Bellerin and missed an absolute sitter in the first half.

FW Olivier Giroud, 6 -- Replaced Coquelin and continued his excellent record from the bench this season.

FW Danny Welbeck, N/R -- Came on for Walcott and was a rare bright spark.

James McNicholas is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @gunnerblog.