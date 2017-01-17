Arsene Wenger's uncertain future keeping Arsenal, Ozil, Sanchez in limbo

Janusz Michallik believes Alexis Sanchez's competitiveness combined with contract uncertainties play into his frustrations.

Alexis Sanchez looked visibily upset after being subbed out ten minutes from time against Swansea.

Arsenal eased past a feeble Swansea at the Liberty Stadium to move back into the top four.

Arsene Wenger insists Mesut Ozil's future isn't dependent on whether he extends his stay as Arsenal manager.

Craig Burley questions if Mesut Ozil is more interested in chasing titles or having a comfortable situation.

It was pitched as one of those good news stories, framed by a smiling Arsene Wenger, with three of Arsenal's leading first-team players -- Laurent Koscielny, Olivier Giroud and Francis Coquelin -- pledging their future to the club by signing new long-term contracts at the Emirates.

But while it was clearly good business for Arsenal to lock down the French trio, last Thursday's triple-contract announcement inevitably gave the impression of a proud house-owner showing off a new pair of curtains while ignoring the leaking roof in the living room.

Koscielny, Giroud and Coquelin are important players at Arsenal and it would be churlish to dismiss their commitments as side issues, but the reality at the Emirates right now is that only three contracts really matter and none of them have been signed.

Alexis Sanchez continues to hold off from signing a new deal to replace the current contract which expires in June 2018, with Mesut Ozil also making the club wait before committing his future beyond the deal which also runs out in 18 months' time.

And then there is Wenger himself, now in his 21st year as Arsenal manager, who has yet to pledge his future to the club beyond the end of this season.

Wenger, it seems, has yet to decide whether he will continue as manager, although those close to the Frenchman believe he is not ready to walk away from the club, whether he wins the Premier League title this season or not.

The lack of any real leadership within the Arsenal hierarchy and absence of senior figures bold enough to make the decision for Wenger ensures that the club must accept being on hold until the manager chooses to announce his intentions.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez stalling over new deals has given Arsenal fans cause for concern.

But with Ozil intimating that he will wait until Wenger resolves his future at Arsenal before considering his own, the guessing game is already beginning to hurt the club and threaten its stability.

Sanchez, whose petulant reaction to being substituted during Saturday's victory at Swansea was a worrying development, has shown no sign he is willing to sit down and thrash out new terms, with the Chile forward justifiably able to cite the uncertainty over Wenger as a roadblock to any agreement on his part.

Both Sanchez and Ozil are fully within their rights to wait and see who their boss will be next season and beyond, should they stay at the Emirates, so Wenger, in many ways, is proving to be the main obstacle to Arsenal securing their two best players.

Towards the end of Sir Alex Ferguson's 27-year reign as Manchester United manager the club's owners, the Glazer family, inserted a clause in the Scot's rolling contract stating that he must inform them of any decision to retire by March 31 in each season that he was manager.

When Ferguson finally broke the news to the Glazers that he would be calling it a day at the end of the 2012-13 season, he told them in February 2013, giving United three months to find a successor and ensure a smooth transition.

In hindsight, the post-Ferguson appointments of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and, three years on, Jose Mourinho, shows that three months was not nearly long enough for the Glazers to plan for the future, however, and Wenger's "wait and see" policy risks leaving Arsenal in a similar state of flux should he walk away this summer.

But even if he stays, doubt is now beginning to creep into the minds of players such as Sanchez and Ozil.

It is an indulgence on Wenger's part to keep Arsenal waiting, and not only because of the problems that is creating in terms of holding on to their two stars. How do Arsenal's summer recruitment plans look if the club have no firm idea as to who will be managing the team next season?

Wenger will have his targets, but if he leaves, his successor may, and probably will, have other ideas.

Arsenal will want as much notice as possible when Arsene Wenger finally decides to end his long tenure as the club's manager.

Ferguson had agreed a deal with Barcelona for Thiago Alcantara prior to his retirement which merely needed to be signed off by his successor, Moyes, but the former Everton boss decided against signing the midfielder and the move was abandoned.

Furthermore, the United hierarchy still believe that Cristiano Ronaldo would have returned to Old Trafford in 2013 had Ferguson continued in charge, but once Moyes arrived, the Real Madrid forward instead signed a new contract the Bernabeu.

It has also since emerged that, having initially been announced as Ferguson's hand-picked successor, Moyes was actually just the best remaining option due to the fact United failed to move quickly enough to prevent Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti signing deals to manage elsewhere.

So if Arsenal do need to replace Wenger this summer, at what point do they begin to approach potential candidates? They surely cannot wait until Wenger makes up his mind as to whether he will continue.

Ozil and Sanchez may well be using Wenger's future as a decoy and a delaying tactic, but until the manager says one way or the other what he intends to do, Arsenal will continue to be compromised by the situation.

It is giving Arsenal's top players an easy excuse to put their respective futures on the back-burner, so perhaps the Arsenal board need to draw a line in the sand and force the issue with Wenger. Until he goes public on his intentions, Arsenal cannot get the real business done.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_