Iwobi, Giroud and Sanchez impress but Ozil not quite back to his best

Alex Iwobi had a fine afternoon as Arsenal eased to victory at troubled Swansea.

Arsenal reignited their title challenge with a 4-0 win over Swansea City, with Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez striking to keep the heat on leaders Chelsea.

After Giroud continued his excellent run of form by scoring on his ninth consecutive start for the club, Alex Iwobi forced two own goals when he saw shots come off Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton to find the Swansea net. Sanchez wrapped up the scoring with a fine finish.

Positives

After some unconvincing form of late, this was a welcome margin of victory, with the attack growing in confidence as the match wore on and the defence earning a clean sheet. Giroud and Sanchez keep making decisive contributions and Iwobi will have been boosted by his impressive performance too.

Negatives

Giroud was forced off in the second half due to injury and had ice applied to his leg on the bench. The first half performance was also largely unimpressive before the Frenchman scored, with Arsenal struggling to threaten the Swansea goal and the defence looking error-prone as the home side dominated the opening exchanges.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- There was clearly a large element of fortune in two of Arsenal's goals and at the moment Swansea are there to be beaten so it's doubtful how much credit Arsene Wenger can really take for the win. Injuries meant his first XI largely picked itself too. Still, it was clearly a good day's work for the Arsenal boss.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Petr Cech, 6 -- Produced a vital save after 11 minutes when he got down quickly to a rasping effort from Naughton and tipped it wide with his fingertips.

DF Gabriel Paulista, 6 -- The Brazilian, filling in for Hector Bellerin at right-back, looked very limited in comparison. He was almost guilty of handing Swansea a goal right at the end of the first half when a desperately poor square pass across his own defence allowed Nathan Dyer in.

DF Shkodran Mustafi, 6 -- Still unbeaten in an Arsenal shirt but the big summer signing has looked rather less assured of late. He got Laurent Koscielny out of trouble with an important intervention on 15 minutes but contributed to Arsenal's sloppiness at the back in the first half.

DF Laurent Koscielny, 5 -- Not his usual self in the first half. A poor touch after 15 minutes put his team under pressure and on 43 minutes he almost gave away a penalty when leaving his leg in on Ki Sung-yueng. However, the referee was right to decide the South Korean had dived.

DF Nacho Monreal, 7 -- Seemed to have been targeted for some physical treatment as Dyer kicked him twice in the first half and Naughton weighed in with a naughty challenge too.

MF Aaron Ramsey, 5 -- The Welshman is getting the chance he wanted in the centre but it was a weak performance in the first half as he frequently made the wrong decisions and gave the ball away.

MF Granit Xhaka, 7 -- Use of the ball was typically tidy, completing the most passes of any player with 72, and he almost scored a fifth late on when a fierce effort from outside the box threatened to squeeze under Fabianski.

MF Alex Iwobi, 8 -- He started on the right wing with Sanchez stationed in his usual position on the left and looked a bit lost, making the fewest passes of any Arsenal player in the first half. That changed after the break as he played a role in two own goals. First, his shot deflected up off Cork and looped over Fabianski for the second goal and then, after Iwobi had moved to the left with Sanchez going central, another effort was turned in by Naughton.

MF Mesut Ozil, 6 -- Made his first appearance since Boxing Day after overcoming illness and wasn't quite back to his best. Still, he did contribute to Arsenal's build-up play and looked to be enjoying himself as the match wore on.

MF Alexis Sanchez, 8 -- Continued his impressive form this season with a purposeful and hungry performance. Had Arsenal's first good chance of the match when his fierce shot was saved by Fabianski and almost set up Ramsey for a goal on 53 minutes with a precise pass in the box. He moved into a central area after Giroud went off and scored the fourth with a fine volley when the ball dropped nicely for him off a Swansea player in the box.

FW Olivier Giroud, 7 -- Scored his fifth goal in five successive matches, sweeping home from close range after an Ozil header was blocked by a defender, but appeared to injure himself prior to scoring and hobbled around for the rest of the half. He lasted just 15 minutes of the second half before being forced off, but he had done his job.

Substitutes:

MF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (on for Giroud, 60), 6 -- Had four dribbles, more than any other player despite coming on as a sub, and was a bright presence in the Arsenal attack.

FW Lucas Perez (on for Ozil, 79), N/R -- Had little chance to add to his impressive recent cameos.

FW Danny Welbeck (on for Sanchez, 79), N/R -- Just being back on the pitch in a Premier League match was a triumph for the striker.

