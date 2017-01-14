Lucas Perez the odd man out as Arsenal seek to end away day woes

The ESPN FC crew discuss Mesut Ozil's Arsenal's future.

Right now, Arsenal have a real aversion to away matches.

In the early part of the season, they actually looked better away from the Emirates, seemingly playing with more freedom and a devastating ability to hit teams on the counterattack. However, they have won just one point from their last three away games in the league, and were entirely unconvincing in beating Championship Preston in the FA Cup. A trip to struggling Swansea might be just what's required to help the Gunners get over their travel sickness.

They'll be helped by the return to fitness of a couple of key players. After sitting out the cup game, captain Laurent Koscielny is ready to be restored to the heart of the defence. Given the timid performances of Gabriel Paulista and Shkodran Mustafi at Deepdale, his presence is urgently required. He'll be keen to commemorate joining Francis Coquelin and Olivier Giroud in signing a new contract with a commanding performance in Wales.

Mesut Ozil has missed the last few games with a bout of illness but has since recovered and is expected to return to the starting XI. In truth, he has been a guilty party in Arsenal's poor run in the road, failing to cover himself in glory during the matches at Everton and Manchester City. His lacklustre marking allowed Ashley Williams to head home the winner at Goodison Park, and that turned out to be a merely a sign of what was to come against City. At the Etihad, Ozil produced a limp performance that and pundits raging and fans criticising his contractual demands. Perhaps his lay-off came at just the right time.

Ozil's availability will force a bit of a rethink in the Arsenal attack. Alex Iwobi has been an effective deputy at No. 10, but will be displaced to the flank by the German's return. After his industrious and creative displays in recent weeks, the young Nigerian will surely retain a place in the side.

Lucas Perez netted in Arsenal's 3-3 comeback at Bournemouth but may miss out at Swansea.

Alexis Sanchez is an automatic selection, especially after sitting out the game against Preston, so Wenger must then decide between Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez. Both men were struggling for game-time a few weeks ago, but they've since seized the opportunity created by the absence of Ozil and Theo Walcott.

Giroud has notched four goals in four games, including that outrageous scorpion effort against Crystal Palace. Lucas' contribution may have been less heralded but he has been quietly effective in his own way. It might have been Giroud who grabbed the headlines with his last-gasp winner in the cup, but it was only possible because of an intelligent Lucas back-heel.

However, the likelihood is that Wenger can only afford to start one of the two front-men. Either he plays Sanchez up top and selects Lucas on the right wing, or he keeps Giroud in the middle and pushes Sanchez back on to the flank. Given Giroud's form in front of goal, and the fact that he's just been handed a handsome new contract, it's likely he'll keep his spot. Despite an outstanding record of six goals and three assists from just six Arsenal starts, Lucas is likely to once again be Arsenal's odd man out.

Behind that frontline, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka will once again be afforded the chance to show that there is life without Santi Cazorla. In the Spaniard's absence -- and with Francis Coquelin also sidelined -- Ramsey has a fantastic opportunity to stake a claim for a regular central berth. The manner in which he thumped home Arsenal's equaliser from the edge of the box against Preston suggests he might just finally manage to nail down a place.

Arsenal cannot afford any complacency against Swansea. Technically, this is Paul Clement's first league match in charge, and as such his team will be determined to put on a show in front of their home crowd.

Arsenal, meanwhile, must get back to winning ways after their recent poor run. Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham created a glimmer of optimism regarding Arsenal's title dream, but anything less than three points at the Liberty Stadium will swiftly extinguish those hopes.

James McNicholas is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @gunnerblog.