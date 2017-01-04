Wenger's uncertain future could weigh heavily on Ozil, Sanchez contract talks

Mesut Ozil's recent comments on Arsene Wenger are up for debate by the FC crew and if his skill warrants his outspokenness.

Mesut Ozil's recent comments about his future have caused some consternation, after the Germany international appeared to tie his willingness to sign a new deal to the continuation of Arsene Wenger as manager of Arsenal.

The 28-year-old told Kicker magazine that he was happy to sign new terms, but that the club were also aware he wanted to know what was going to happen with the Gunners' long-time boss.

Wenger's current deal expires in June, and as yet he's been unwilling to give any real indication as to his intentions. It means there's something of an air of uncertainty hovering over Arsenal right now, and with both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez heading towards the final 12 months of their contracts, it's not particularly helpful.

That's a wider issue for Wenger and the board to contend with and the reasons for it are varied. The feeling that he might have taken the club as far as he can is widely pervasive, but the sentiments surrounding it range from respectful -- and rightly so -- to downright vicious and unpleasant.

Yet those ill-feelings are unlikely to be reciprocated by the playing staff, and it's completely normal that Ozil should seek some clarity on the situation before he commits the peak years of his career to the club.

It's not as if Ozil was even laying down an ultimatum, either. He said: "The club knows I am here mainly because of Arsene Wenger, who brought me here and whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want clarity about what the manager is doing."

Whether people like it not, Wenger is still a big draw for players who know he can improve them. He took Ozil at a time in his career that was probably traumatic to an extent. To be considered expendable by one of the biggest clubs in the world must knock the confidence a little, but at Arsenal, under Wenger, Ozil has grown into the one of the team's most consistent and important players.

As we live in a world where short-termism is the order of the day, opinions of Ozil's declarations have been coloured by his recent poor form. He had a terrible week in December, playing poorly against Everton and Manchester City, and having been sidelined with illness since, it appears those two games are being held up as a measure of his contribution this season.

Had his interview been published a couple of weeks earlier, perhaps after that glorious goal against Ludogorets or a lovely header against Stoke, the reaction would undoubtedly have been different. He has scored nine times for the Gunners this season and played a significant role in their best performances. How quickly people forget.

It's also worth pointing out that the culture of Arsenal is playing a part. At other clubs managerial changes are quite normal -- the players grow used to them. But Wenger is now into his 21st season in charge of the Gunners, and if he were to go in the summer the effects would be considerable. He is so embedded into the fabric of the club, and does much more than the current generation of head coaches, that new structures will have to be put in place.

The idea of a seamless transition from one legacy manager to another is simply not feasible. So while Ozil, like almost every player, is ready and willing to play under a new man, it's not unreasonable for him to weigh up all the possibilities before he puts pen to paper.

What does seem clear, though, is that the uncertainty that surrounds Wenger's future is going to have an effect on the renewals of Ozil and Sanchez, and given their importance to the team, that's something Arsenal Football Club may have to address sooner rather than later -- even if the time isn't quite as right as they might like it.

Andrew Mangan is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers.