FA Cup may be Arsenal's best chance but they will rotate vs. Preston

Arsene Wenger has expressed that he will not take the FA Cup lightly this year and has ambitions of winning it yet again.

From the preservation of one record streak to a reminder of another. After Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea to leave Arsenal's 2002 team alone on 14 successive league wins, the FA Cup third round puts the Gunners against Preston North End -- the original Invincibles, whose 1888-89 unbeaten season Arsenal finally emulated in 2003-04.

There have been rather more reminders of Arsenal's past greatness than displays of their current ambition in recent weeks. The FA Cup is another competition which casts Arsene Wenger's history in a favourable light -- no manager, after all, has more than his six triumphs -- but it has also been his most profitable arena in recent seasons, the wins of 2014 and 2015 just about sustaining him during a lost decade in the Premier League.

George Reynolds, Aston Villa manager between 1884 and 1926, also has six but this season Wenger can carve out a totally unique place for himself in English football history. It is unsurprising, then, that the competition still means something to him.

"It is a big priority for us," he said this week ahead of the clash with Preston. "We have shown historically that we care about it, and it is a massive competition for everybody."

Even if the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League in midweek actually served to enhance Arsenal's title credentials when Chelsea went on and lost to Tottenham, they remain eight points behind Antonio Conte's pace-setters and, perhaps even more fatally, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs in front of them too. With the League Cup no longer a concern and Bayern Munich awaiting in the round of 16 of the Champions League, the FA Cup already looks like the path of least resistance to a trophy. It has been a familiar scenario in recent seasons.

Eleventh in the Championship, Preston are not exactly a bye to the next round but they have only won four of their past 12 games and have already lost five times at home this season. It is a fixture which holds little fear for the Gunners and Wenger is treating it accordingly, taking the opportunity to rest Alexis Sanchez, who has not missed a league game since the start of September and is looking a "bit jaded," according to his manager.

Arsene Wenger has said that he understands Alexis Sanchez's frustration after Arsenal's 3-3 draw away to Bournemouth.

Sanchez has also been the focus of media attention following his furious reaction to Arsenal's chaotic draw against Bournemouth, when he cast his gloves to the ground in anger after the final whistle, and even if that was hardly an insurrection worthy of news headlines it is perhaps no bad thing if he is permitted to cool off and recuperate, especially as it means that Danny Welbeck could make his long-awaited return from injury in his place.

Welbeck has not played since the start of May due to a serious knee injury but may even start at Deepdale. It would be a real boost to Arsenal's ambitions if the England man is an option for the second half of the season, even if Sanchez's general excellence and Giroud's impressive burst of form in recent weeks means a new striker is a less pressing need than it has been for some years at Arsenal.

Arsenal will certainly field a substantially weakened team, as much by necessity as design. Mesut Ozil's recent return from illness means he will not be considered, while Laurent Koscielny, Petr Cech, Francis Coquelin, Santi Cazorla, Theo Walcott and Kieran Gibbs are among the other absentees that Wenger must contend with.

But such is the gulf in talent between the two squads, Arsenal should win this match whatever team they put out. Furthermore, cup rotation is a balancing act Wenger has long excelled in. Arsenal have only once lost to lower-league opposition in the FA Cup in his two decades in charge -- to Blackburn Rovers in the 2012-13 season.

There is no reason to believe they will do so again this weekend in what is a routine assignment, a pleasing diversion before they return to the altogether more essential business of addressing another lengthy run: that wait for another league title.

Tom is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @tomEurosport