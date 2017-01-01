Injuries give Aaron Ramsey chance to secure place in Arsenal midfield

Arsene Wenger has expressed that he will not take the FA Cup lightly this year and has ambitions of winning it yet again.

Most of Arsenal's 3-3 draw against Bournemouth was an unmitigated disaster, particularly so for Aaron Ramsey. With Mesut Ozil still in his sickbed, Ramsey was granted an opportunity to start in the No. 10 role, but he did not make the impact he must have hoped for. However, Arsenal's late recovery coincided with Ramsey switching to a deeper position, and he now has a surprise opportunity to establish himself at the heart of the Gunners midfield.

Ramsey did not initially justify his selection as Arsenal's advanced playmaker. The decision to start him there was a curious one given how well Alex Iwobi had performed in that role against Crystal Palace. The Nigerian appears a natural at No. 10, gliding with ease between the lines of midfield and attack. Ramsey was a more awkward fit, incurring the wrath of Alexis Sanchez on more than one occasion with misplaced passes and poor decision-making.

However, things took a turn in 28th minute, when Francis Coquelin suffered a hamstring injury. With Arsenal forced into a change and no obvious central midfielder on the bench, Ramsey was dropped back into a deeper role alongside Granit Xhaka. His performance dramatically improved, and the Gunners ultimately went on to salvage a point from the game. Necessity may have led to Arsene Wenger uncovering a new potential midfield partnership.

Coquelin has spent much of the campaign as an unfortunate scapegoat at Arsenal, but it's fair to say he wasn't missed in the remainder of the match at Dean Court. With Arsenal chasing the game, his destructive attributes were less essential than Ramsey's and Xhaka's more creative skills. Arsenal needed ballplayers more than ball-winners. Over the coming weeks, Arsenal may find they miss Coquelin's positional discipline and defensive diligence. However, if they can find a way to thrive without him, they may have a more diverse and flexible midfield.

On paper, Ramsey and Xhaka should work. While neither is a pure holding player, they're not exactly shy of a tackle. They were two of the most eye-catching midfield performers at Euro 2016, and should possess the intelligence and experience to learn to complement each other.

Ramsey's best performances for Arsenal came in 2013-14 alongside deep-lying playmaker and former skipper Mikel Arteta. Xhaka shares certain similarities with the Spaniard, namely the ability to combine an impressive range of distribution with industrious work rate.

The greatest threat to their partnership's success is ill-discipline, both in terms of petulance and positioning. Xhaka must ensure he does not continue to carelessly catch the attention of referees, and Ramsey must try to control his tendency to wander. As one of Arsenal's midfield pivots, he will occasionally have to hold deeper ground.

In truth, it simply has to work right now, as Arsenal do not have an alternative. Coquelin is the latest name on a substantial list of midfield absentees. Santi Cazorla is still sidelined because of a troublesome Achilles, and Mohamed Elneny has now joined up with the Egyptian squad for the 2017 African Nations Cup.

It's incredible to think that Wenger had such a wealth of midfield options at his disposal back in August that he agreed to let Jack Wilshere join Bournemouth on loan. After Arsenal's match against the Cherries, he now has only two fit central midfielders available. If injury should befall either Ramsey or Xhaka, Wenger will have to choose between a repurposed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Hopefully it won't come to that. Sooner or later, Arsenal have to find a long-term solution to coping without Cazorla, and a partnership between Ramsey and Xhaka looks, on paper, as if it might be the answer. Wenger has been curiously reluctant to use these two in tandem until now. when he's faced with no alternative. This is Ramsey's big chance to establish himself at the heart of the Arsenal midfield, and end the uncertainty over his best role in the team.

