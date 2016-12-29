Giroud, Sanchez save point for Arsenal in awful performance at Bournemouth

Arsenal erase a three-goal deficit to gain a point against Bournemouth in their final game of the festive period.

Olivier Giroud was decisive again for Arsenal as they mounted a remarkable comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 against Bournemouth. Despite the dramatic comeback, the two dropped points may still signal the effective end of their title challenge.

There was undoubtedly something thrilling about the last 20 minutes as goals from Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and finally Giroud in injury time gave Arsenal a point in the most unexpected of circumstances, assisted by a red card shown to Bournemouth's Simon Francis for a reckless challenge on Aaron Ramsey.

But the legacy of the first 70 minutes may persist rather longer, with Arsenal crumbling to 3-0 down following goals from Charlie Daniels, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser. If Chelsea can equal Arsenal's own record with a 14th consecutive win on Wednesday night Arsene Wenger's side will be 11 points back.

Positives

Just at a moment when everyone was left questioning their mental fortitude again, Arsenal summoned an incredible response when 3-0 down. Giroud was also superb in the central striker's role, making it three goals in three starts since returning to the starting XI. He assisted the other two goals and looks a man in real form.

Negatives

Almost everything that preceded the 70-minute mark. Horrid defending, silly decisions and an injury to Francis Coquelin made this a bad night for Arsenal, despite the late dramatics. In truth, they were very fortunate to get anything out of the match.

Manager rating out of 10

4 -- Wenger was let down by individual errors but then again, he has trained Hector Bellerin and went out and bought Granit Xhaka. The decision to reconfigure the attack and play Ramsey instead of Alex Iwobi as the No. 10 simply didn't work and Arsenal were comprehensively outclassed by the home side for well over an hour. Arsenal showed great character to get anything out of the game but there is no disguising the fact that Wenger got both his selection and game plan wrong.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Petr Cech, 6 -- The home fans were roaring for a penalty after 12 minutes when Cech was involved in a tangle with Wilson but replays showed he got a vital touch to the ball. His attempt to block Fraser for the third goal was poor, though, as the Bournemouth man squeezed his shot under the keeper.

DF Hector Bellerin, 4 -- Had a woeful first half in what was arguably his worst performance since his debut against Borussia Dortmund. Bellerin was dragged far too far inside for the opening goal, giving Daniels the run of the pitch, and was then outwitted by the Bournemouth man as he jinked past Bellerin to bury it. The right-back was then booked for a poor tackle on Fraser and was pushed off the ball by the same player for the third goal. It should have been a foul, admittedly, but Bellerin still bore responsibility after being outpaced.

DF Shkodran Mustafi, 5 -- The Germany international was in for Gabriel for his first start since December 10 and only just preserved his unbeaten record in an Arsenal shirt. Made a fantastic challenge on Wilson in the box on 34 minutes but this was his worst display for the club and he struggled all night against the Bournemouth striker.

DF Laurent Koscielny, 6 -- Was one of the better Arsenal players before his removal in the second half. Only Giroud won more aerial duels in an Arsenal shirt and he won both of his two attempted tackles.

DF Nacho Monreal, 6 -- Bournemouth focused most of their attacks down the opposite flank and Monreal couldn't really be held responsible for what was unfolding. His passing was a bit inconsistent though, with a completion rate of only 68 percent.

MF Francis Coquelin, 5 -- Coquelin was brought into the team for Mohamed Elneny, who is taking part in the African Nations Cup, but didn't even make it 30 minutes as a hamstring injury forced him off. Was already struggling with Bournemouth's lively midfield and lacked support on occasions.

MF Granit Xhaka, 5 -- There is no way to sugarcoat his contribution to the second goal: it was idiotic. Xhaka blatantly pushed Fraser over for the spot-kick, his second penalty conceded of the season, and despite his recent good use of the ball he clearly remains a liability in that area. Did get the vital assist in injury time though as his cross found the head of Giroud.

MF Aaron Ramsey, 5 -- Had almost half an hour in the central playmaker role before Coquelin's early exit forced him deep and did little of note. He also should have been more attentive for the first goal as he and Iwobi had switched positions, meaning Ramsey could have helped out Bellerin from wide, but didn't. Was booked for a clumsy tackle on Wilson when playing deep and although he saw plenty of the ball, he struggled to make the desired impression.

Olivier Giroud was involved in all three of Arsenal's goals and delivered the equalizer with a header in injury time.

MF Alex Iwobi, 5 -- Was initially denied another chance to audition for Mesut Ozil's place when starting wide but came inside and had Arsenal's best chance of the first half but failed to hit the target under pressure on 41 minutes. This was a regression after his excellent display against Crystal Palace.

MF Alexis Sanchez, 8 -- Unsurprisingly was the man to give Arsenal some hope when a diving header gave him his 13th league goal of the season. Sanchez worked tirelessly for the cause and looked a level beyond most of his teammates, bar Giroud.

FW Olivier Giroud, 9 -- Led from the front again as he scored for the third game in succession and also supplied the other two assists. A flick-on for Sanchez was followed by a flick with the foot for Perez and he then glanced home a header from Xhaka's cross to snatch a hugely unlikely point for his side. Giroud is making his own point after finally getting a chance in the starting XI.

Substitutes

MF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (on for Coquelin, 28), 6 -- A vital challenge on Fraser on 66 minutes prevented it from being 4-0 and the midfielder battled gamely on behalf of his team.

MF Lucas Perez (on for Iwobi, 63), 7 -- Made a very positive impact, scoring a superb volley for Arsenal's second goal.

DF Gabriel Paulista (on for Koscielny, 64), 6 -- Was a tough game to come into but he acquitted himself well enough.

