 By James McNicholas
Arsenal must win at Bournemouth to keep their title hopes alive

Arsene Wenger praised Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick goal, as well as Arsenal's overall performance.

As the plaudits for Olivier Giroud's extraordinary scorpion kick goal against Crystal Palace die down, Arsenal must refocus on the sobering task of catching Chelsea. That begins at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Having given the Gunners a considerable test in the reverse fixture in north London, despite a 3-1 scoreline, Eddie Howe's men will fancy their chances of delivering what would be a huge blow to Arsenal's slim title hopes.

This weekend, Chelsea beat Stoke to record their 13th consecutive victory. It's a feat that sees them match Arsenal's own record for sequential wins in a single season, which was set back in 2001-02. If Antonio Conte's side can win their next match, away at Tottenham, it will see them level Arsenal's all-time record (set across two campaigns.)

Arsenal supporters will be desperate to see Chelsea slip up -- and not just to preserve their remarkable record. This is one of the tougher fixtures Conte will face between now and the end of the season, and as such it represents a big opportunity for the Gunners to make up some ground on the league leaders. It's an uncomfortable situation for many, but Arsenal fans have to hope their loathed north London neighbours can pull off a win.

First, of course, Arsenal must beat Howe's Cherries on Tuesday night. Victory at the Vitality Stadium would close the gap on Chelsea to six points and exert some pressure on the front-runners. The advantage of playing one night earlier than their London rivals is that Arsenal have an opportunity to turn up the heat on Conte's men. However, Wenger would presumably gladly swap that potential advantage for a further day's rest.

Bournemouth have had 24 hours more than Arsenal to recover from their previous game. In his postmatch news conference after the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, Wenger quietly seethed over the unnecessary congestion, stating his belief that the Premier League have lost control over fixture scheduling to the television companies. The immediate consequence for the Arsenal boss is that he must find a way to juggle his resources effectively. At this time of year, squad depth comes into play.

One change will be enforced. Mohamed Elneny was impressive against Palace, distributing the ball efficiently and intelligently from the base of midfield, but he has since joined up with Egypt's squad for the 2017 African Nations Cup. Francis Coquelin, who began on the bench at the weekend, is the logical replacement.

There may be another change at the back. Shkodran Mustafi was fit enough for the bench against Sam Allardyce's men and, with a couple more days training under his belt, will now be pushing for a start after his recent hamstring injury.

Paul Mariner sees Arsenal's leap back into the top four as a sign of their legitimacy in the Premier League title race.

Wenger's dilemma is whether to reintroduce the £35 million man or persist with Gabriel Paulista, who has helped Arsenal to two consecutive clean sheets alongside Laurent Koscielny. Although the Brazilian has looked solid enough, the expectation is that Mustafi will return to the heart of the back four. Gabriel will have to make do with a likely start alongside Rob Holding in Saturday's FA Cup trip to Preston.

Arsenal's attacking shape is likely to be dictated by the availability of Mesut Ozil. The German was confined to his bed with flu for the Palace game, but if he is declared fit he'll resume his role as the team's playmaking fulcrum. If Ozil doesn't make it, that role is likely to go to Alex Iwobi.

The 20-year-old Nigerian excelled in that position against Palace -- performing with a beguiling combination of poise and pace, injecting purpose into the Arsenal attack every time he received the ball. His display was probably enough to ensure that Aaron Ramsey will have to bide his time on the bench. The Welshman's best chance of a start may come on the flank, where Wenger could consider him as a replacement for Spaniard Lucas Perez.

Up front, Giroud's heroics against Palace should be enough for him to retain his place. While it would be fantastic to see that sort of spectacular effort again, Wenger will know that it is points rather than aesthetics that are most crucial at this stage of the season. Anything less than a win will have Arsenal's title hopes hanging by a thread. What a shame it would be if Giroud's remarkable effort was forgotten in the midst of a limp league campaign.

James McNicholas is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @gunnerblog.

