Arsene Wenger's top five Arsenal goals after Olivier Giroud's stunner

Even after seeing what he estimated to be around 1,600 goals during his 20 years in charge of Arsenal, manager Arsene Wenger had no doubts about where Olivier Giroud's magnificent scorpion kick in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace ranked on the list. "That is certainly in the top five," Wenger said. Of course, that begged the question: what other goals are in that list?

Wenger needed some time to think about that one, admitting that "I've been spoilt in my career, because I've had many great players and many great strikers." He continued: "It's difficult for me not to forget goals in 20 years, when you score about 70, 80 per year. By 20 [years] makes 1,600 goals -- it's difficult in a second to get the best five."

But he did produce a list of five other remarkable goals, which unsurprisingly features strikes from Gunners legends Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry. Here is a closer look at Wenger's other top-five contenders, listed in chronological order. Which one should make way for Giroud?

Dennis Bergkamp vs. Leicester -- Aug. 27, 1997

Wenger didn't specify which Bergkamp goal against Leicester he meant, with the Dutchman netting a famous hat trick in a 3-3 draw which also included a spectacular long-range curler to open his account. But surelyhe was referring to Bergkamp's third, with the forward saving his best for last. With the score 2-2, David Platt lofted a high ball into to the area toward Bergkamp, who controlled it with one soft touch of his right foot and used his left foot to flick it past defender Matt Elliott before slotting a calm right-footed finish into the net. Bergkamp himself hailed this one as his greatest goal, even though it didn't end up as a winner as Leicester levelled again in the sixth minute of injury time.

Nwankwo Kanu vs. Chelsea -- Oct. 23, 1999

This memorable goal, again part of a hat trick, was made even more special by the circumstances. Arsenal had trailed 2-0 at Stamford Bridge with just 15 minutes left before Kanu single-handedly brought them back into the match and the Nigerian completed the remarkable comeback in injury time from an almost impossible angle. Kanu first rounded goalkeeper Ed de Goey near the byline before scoring with a shot that sailed over the heads of two Chelsea defender.

Nwankwo Kanu scored from an impossible angle against Chelsea in 1999.

Bergkamp vs. Newcastle -- March 2, 2002

This is one goal that every Arsenal has seen a hundred times, and could likely watch a hundred more without getting tired of it. It embodies all the best qualities of Bergkamp -- spontaneity, creativity, flair and clinical finishing, all wrapped up in an unforgettable few seconds. Just like Giroud's goal on Sunday, it was a moment of magic made necessary by an imperfect delivery. Robert Pires' pass came slightly behind Bergkamp as he ran toward the edge of the box, forcing the Dutchman to improvise. So Bergkamp pivoted, his back toward goal, and used his left foot to flick the ball to one side of defender Nikos Dabizas.

Bergkamp himself completed his spin and went around Dabizas on the other side, beat the defender to the ball and finished past Shay Given. "I thought the ball was a little bit too much behind me," Bergkamp said later. "So I had to turn to control it, touch the ball past the defender, and the quickest way to go towards the ball was turning that way instead of that way. So it looked a bit special, or strange or nice, but that was for me the only option." Arsenal fans voted this the club's best ever goal, and it's easy to see why.

Thierry Henry vs. Liverpool -- April 9, 2004

Henry showed how dangerous he could be from any position with this slalom effort through the Liverpool defence, part of a hat trick that secured a 4-2 win at Highbury. With the teams level at 2-2, Henry dropped deep to receive the ball and looked up to see eight white shirts in front of him. He only needed to go past two of them, though, as the visitors failed to close him down, and capped his surge forward by embarrassing Jamie Carragher with a lovely dribble past the Liverpool defender. As Carragher ran into his own teammate, Henry was free to slot the ball past Jerzy Dudek.

Thierry Henry bamboozled Liverpool's defence in 2004.

Thierry Henry vs. Real Madrid -- Feb. 21, 2006

Henry may have scored a handful of goals even more spectacular than this one for Arsenal, but it was probably its significance that elevates it into Wenger's personal top-five list. Playing at the Bernabeu in the Champions League, Henry's solo effort gave the Gunners a crucial 1-0 lead from the first leg of their round-of-16 matchup. And it was truly a one-man show as Henry received the ball just inside the Madrid half and drove forward, evading a slew of Madrid players including Ronaldo, Alvaro Mejia, Guti and finally Sergio Ramos before finishing with a low drive inside the far post. Arsenal then held Madrid 0-0 at home en route to that year's final, the closest they've come to capturing Europe's biggest prize.

Honourable mentions

These may not have made Wenger's list, but plenty of Arsenal fans would probably include them among their own all-time favourites.

Thierry Henry vs. Manchester United -- Oct. 1, 2000

Many would say this was Henry's finest goal in an Arsenal shirt, and the fact that it came in a 1-0 win against bitter rivals United only made it better. Henry received the ball from Gilles Grimandi, but had his back to the goal 20 yards out. He still conjured up a way to score, lifting the ball with one touch before swivelling and volleying it high into the net with one swift movement.

Robin van Persie vs. Charlton -- Sept. 30, 2006

Dubbed "The volley at the Valley," this was arguably the finest of Van Persie's 132 Arsenal goals. Arsenal had trailed 1-0 before Van Persie drew them level and then secured the win with a stunning long-range effort shortly after the half-time break. He met a cross from Emmanuel Eboue by leaping up in the air and firing an acrobatic left-foot volley into the far top corner.

Jack Wilshere vs. Norwich -- Oct. 19, 2013

This one is often mentioned as the ultimate Arsenal team goal, with Wilshere starting and finishing off a sublime passing move through the Norwich defence full of back-flicks and one-twos. It's the type of move Arsenal so often try to pull off but rarely succeed with. But when it works, it's truly spectacular.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.