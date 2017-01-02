Olivier Giroud's sensational scorpion kick leads Arsenal past Crystal Palace

Olivier Giroud's incredible scorpion kick goal highlighted Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

A truly astonishing goal from Olivier Giroud set Arsenal on their way to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Frenchman scored for the second successive game, and it was a thing of beauty, beginning with a Lucas Perez tackle and finished by the striker with an audacious scorpion kick that crashed off the underside of the bar and in.

The Gunners were good value throughout and were rarely troubled by the visitors. They probably should have scored more goals, but Alex Iwobi's second-half header was enough to give them the cushion they needed to ease their way through the rest of the game.

It's clear that Tuesday's fixture with Bournemouth was part of the equation -- the hosts conserved their energy, although the relentless Alexis Sanchez did his best to help the team extend the lead. In the end, Arsenal were well-deserved, comfortable winners, and the three points were vital as they look to keep pace with the leaders.

Positives

The focus will certainly, and rightly, be on the Giroud goal. Arsenal fans have enjoyed some brilliant strikes throughout the years, and this one is right up there in the pantheon of great Gunners goals. The move from start to finish was superb, and the Frenchman's reflexes fired them ahead at the perfect moment.

As West Brom did on Monday, Palace sat deep, so making the breakthrough early helped settle the nerves. Squad players like Mohamed Elneny and Perez came in and performed well, and despite being without Mesut Ozil, who missed the game through illness, the Gunners didn't lack for craft and creativity.

Negatives

If you were going to nitpick, you might say they should have scored more goals, but it was obvious that they were saving themselves a little for the first of two games in 48 hours. That said, it always felt like they could step up a gear or two if they'd really needed to.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Arsene Wenger showed he can rotate his squad and win, and the players he brought in did a good job.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Petr Cech, 8 -- The Arsenal keeper was certainly less busy than his counterpart, but in a 60-second spell in the second half, he made three important saves to keep Palace at arm's length.

DF Hector Bellerin, 8 -- He is so good going forward and linked up very well with Lucas Perez down the right-hand side. When called up defensively, he was not found wanting.

DF Gabriel, 8 -- Another solid display from the Brazilian, as Palace looked to get the ball into the Arsenal box he made a succession of clearances and, with Laurent Koscielny, kept Christian Benteke very quiet.

DF Laurent Koscielny, 8 -- The Arsenal captain was superb again, marshalling the defence well, and his partnership with Gabriel looks much-improved.

DF Nacho Monreal, 7 -- Very good going forward, overlapped brilliantly at times and put some excellent crosses in. Had a couple of careless moments at the back, though.

MF Granit Xhaka, 8 -- The Swiss international is now cementing his place as the fulcrum of the Arsenal midfield. He moves the ball so well from deep positions and made almost 100 passes as he kept the team moving.

MF Mohamed Elneny, 7 -- A good display from the Egyptian, his last for a while, as he heads off to the African Nations Cup on Monday. Keeps things moving, tidy and efficient.

MF Alex Iwobi, 8 -- The 20-year-old is a really exciting prospect, and while he plays most of his football on the flanks, Sunday was another illustration as to why his long-term future lies more centrally. Got a goal for his troubles, too.

MF Alexis Sanchez, 8 -- He has just one goal in his past six games, but his effort on the day was outstanding. He had eight attempts on goal and created five chances for others. The goals will come, but his influence on this team is impossible to overstate.

MF Lucas Perez, 7 -- The Spaniard was a little wasteful early on but grew into the game well. He's a very handy squad player who should get more minutes.

FW Olivier Giroud, 9 -- OK, he missed an easy chance before he scored, but the sheer quality of the goal informs his rating. He described it afterward as "one of my best," and considering some of the goals he's had in an Arsenal shirt over the years, you know it's a good one. His overall performance was strong, too.

Substitutes

MF Aaron Ramsey, N/R -- He's being eased back into action, and it's telling that in both recent cameos he's come close to scoring.

MF Francis Coquelin, N/R -- Brought on to shore things up late in the game.

MF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, N/R -- Provided some thrust in the final stages, was unlucky not to create a goal with some good balls, and forced Wayne Hennessey into a good save in injury time.

Andrew Mangan is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter: @arseblog.