Why Arsenal should keep Kieran Gibbs amid Crystal Palace interest

Kieran Gibbs is among the many Arsenal players whose future is uncertain and will be even more so after this season has ended.

While most of the talk centres around the contract discussions for Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, the speculation over Gibbs' future is also increasing since he only has 18 months left on his deal and is playing second fiddle to Nacho Monreal at the Emirates.

The Sun reported on Wednesday that new Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce wants to sign Gibbs in January. But, while a move may make sense if the England international wants to improve his chances of being a regular starter, Arsene Wenger would be unwise to cash in on him in the middle of the season. Here are five reasons why.

Arsenal have no other backup

Arsenal have two good left-back options in Monreal and Gibbs, but no natural third option if they get injured. That's a contrast to the right-back position, where Mathieu Debuchy and Carl Jenkinson are full-fledged backups to Hector Bellerin, while centre-backs Gabriel Paulista and Rob Holding, academy standout Ainsley Maitland-Niles and on-loan Calum Chambers can all play there as well.

Left-back is one of the few positions where Arsenal could easily face an injury crisis so letting Gibbs go would force Wenger to buy a ready-made replacement.

It will be hard to find someone better in January

And where would Wenger find a better player than Gibbs in the January transfer market? Gibbs has never been far behind Monreal in the pecking order, and has performed well when given the chance this season.

He is an England international who would probably have earned more caps had he been given more regular playing time at Arsenal, and he knows Wenger's system by heart after coming through the academy. Any replacement would need time to settle in, which is hard to do in the middle of a title challenge.

Monreal is getting old

Monreal will turn 31 in February and Wenger is often reluctant to hand out long-term extensions to players over the age of 30. Gibbs turned 27 in September, a time when many defenders start reaching their prime, so the future could well be bright if he sticks around.

In fact, it's possible he could even take over the first XI spot before the season ends. Wenger dropped Monreal for the West Brom game on Boxing Day after the Spaniard came in for criticism following his performance in the 2-1 loss to Manchester City, and Gibbs could be set for a run of games if he recovers quickly from the knee problem that forced him to be substituted against the Baggies.

Gibbs knows how Arsenal play and would be hard to replace.

His sale would set a bad example for academy players

Gibbs joined the Arsenal academy from Wimbledon in 2004 and stayed at the club this summer despite interest from other clubs. Along with Jack Wilshere, he serves as a rare example of an English player who made it from Hale End to the first-team and is part of the famous British core that Wenger wanted to build the team around a few years back.

Wilshere's Arsenal future is now also in doubt after going on loan to Bournemouth, while there have also been doubts over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, Aaron Ramsey and some of the other 'core' players. Giving up on Gibbs would serve as a bad example to other academy talents hoping to make it.

Arsenal would miss his leadership qualities

When Wenger made Gibbs captain for the team's EFL Cup run this season, it was perhaps a way to compensate for not playing him more often in bigger competitions. But it also showed how highly Wenger regards Gibbs' blossoming leadership qualities.

Gibbs is a fairly soft-spoken character, but seems ready to take on a bigger role in the dressing room as one of the club's longest-serving players. With more than 220 Arsenal appearances to his name, he is now a veteran who can contribute even when he's not playing. If Wenger were to bring in a young talent to replace him, that's one quality that would surely be lost.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent.