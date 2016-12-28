Giroud rescued Arsenal but also showed his value lies as a Plan B

Arsene Wenger praised Olivier Giroud after his winning goal against West Brom.

Over the past 20 years, two references to Arsenal in popular culture, made more than a decade apart, have accurately reflected the perception of the Gunners at the time. Now it might be that a new one is needed, thanks to the form this season of Olivier Giroud.

The first reference came in the 1997 film "The Full Monty," in which a group of Sheffield steel workers turned strippers used the famous Arsenal offside trap to teach them about the virtues of coordination as they practiced whipping their clothes off.

The movie was released at the end of Arsene Wenger's first season as manager and the Arsenal reference showed just what a fearsome reputation had been established by the back four, which was created and perfected by George Graham. Arsenal were a byword for defensive excellence and synchronicity.

The second mention came in November 2008 in the third series of "The IT Crowd" -- a British sitcom -- and it was rather less flattering: "See that ludicrous display last night," said a character called Moss. "Fing (sic) about Arsenal is, they always try an' walk it in."

Four years since Wenger's last title win, the comment captured the frustration and predictability of a team that seemingly had only one way to attack. In just over 10 years, the view of Arsenal had altered totally.

Now, though, after several more years of the latter expression being applicable, Arsenal appear to have finally discovered an effective Plan B. The blueprints are hardly sophisticated but, as Olivier Giroud's late winner against West Brom showed on Boxing Day, it is proving quite effective.

Giroud's first Premier League start of the season provided a paradox. Scoring on such an occasion would normally be interpreted as fortifying claims for a regular role in the lineup, but such were the circumstances of the game and the goal that it merely reinforced why Giroud has been banished to the bench this season.

On Monday, Giroud was Plan A and Plan B. He led the line from the first whistle as Alexis Sanchez switched to a wide position and as a result, perhaps by no coincidence, Arsenal's performance was largely sterile, with mountains of possession failing to generate a goal. Coming after back-to-back defeats to Everton and Manchester City, more dropped points would have further dented Arsenal's faltering title challenge.

And then, it happened. The phrase "sticking it in the mixer" doesn't quite too justice to the quality of the cross from Mesut Ozil on 86 minutes, but it was an angle of attack that Wenger's opposite number on the touchline, Tony Pulis, might have ruefully appreciated: An aerial ball, which was met by a magnificent Giroud header that arced over Ben Foster and into the net.

It was not the first time Giroud has rescued Arsenal this season. As a substitute, he headed a late equaliser against Manchester United on Nov. 19 having, in a far less significant context, also scored twice -- one of which was a header -- when coming off the bench against Sunderland on Oct. 29.

It is a role Giroud always seemed suited for: The danger man from the bench, who can stick his head on a cross and get you a goal when you need one. A throw of the dice, yes, but one made with the understanding that it will tilt the odds gently in your favour.

Following the striker's match-winning contribution vs. West Brom, Wenger talked up the importance of Giroud as a unique proposition in his team.

"We kept going and in the end when we couldn't make the difference on the ground, we made it in the air with maybe the only player in our team who can do that," Wenger said, unpacking the fact that this was very much a Plan B being executed.

And that is why, contrary to what might be expected, Giroud only managed to ensure he will be back on the bench shortly. Reinventing the Frenchman as a substitute, who can find another way through when other strategies have failed, does nothing to change the fact that on most occasions, Arsenal still look more dangerous when their Plan A is Sanchez through the middle and dropping off the front.

Playing Giroud from the start slows Arsenal down and encourages them to play to his strengths, but not necessarily their own. Bringing him off the bench, however, allows them to target defenders who are flagging,. It is a welcome addition to the Arsenal arsenal, but not one they will cater to unless they have to.

His Boxing Day winner might not do a lot to advance Giroud's personal ambitions, but it will help to counter those long-established perceptions of Wenger's Arsenal, and give opponents something else to think about.

Tom is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @tomEurosport