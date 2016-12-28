Why January offers hope for Arsenal in Premier League title race

Previous
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
LIVE 82'
Game Details
Home: 1/50  Draw: 20/1  Away: 100/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Derby County
Birmingham City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/11  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Stoke City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Why January offers hope for Arsenal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Ogden: Chelsea's title rivals still have hope

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Giroud rescues Arsenal's title challenge

The Match Mattias Karen
Read

Giroud, Ozil deliver vs. West Brom

Arsenal Player Ratings James McNicholas
Read
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sanchez starring but "same old Arsenal"

Report Card: Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read

Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Boxing Day Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Arsenal must respond vs. West Brom

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read

Has the Wizard of Ozil lost his magic?

Premier League David Hirshey
Read

Defending Ozil's Arsenal no-shows

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

5 things on reported Arsenal target Gaya

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Best XI: Who would you choose?

ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read
Nearly three years after their famed long-term contract signings, Arsenal's British core will be more important than ever for manager Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal's British stars failing to make grade

Arsenal John Brewin
Read
Shkodran Mustafi

Mustafi absence no excuse for Arsenal

Arsenal James McNicholas
Read

Trending: Real Madrid's transfer ban reduced

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Arsene Wenger as a turkey on Sport Bladet

Why was Wenger depicted as a turkey?

Toe Poke Mattias Karen
Read

Trending: Wenger furious with 'offside' goals

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Man City credit, Arsenal implode; Messi's magic

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Why January offers hope for Arsenal in Premier League title race

Olivier Giroud rescues Arsenal's title hopes on Boxing Day with an 86th minute goal.
Olivier Giroud rescues Arsenal's title hopes on Boxing Day with an 86th minute goal.
While Arsenal earned a hard-fought win, Craig Burley says Arsenal fans still may be a bit soft.
West Brom manager Tony Pulis compares their tough 1-0 away loss against Arsenal to one of the same result vs. Chelsea.
Arsene Wenger says his side must take advantage of other club's moments of weakness to get back in the title race.

Arsenal's end to 2016 didn't exactly go according to plan, with the two losses to Everton and Manchester City doing serious damage to their title aspirations.

But it's the start to 2017 that could really determine whether Arsenal will remain in the hunt for a first Premier League title in 13 years, with the January schedule offering up a massive opportunity for the Gunners to gain ground on their rivals.

Even though the current nine-point gap to leaders Chelsea may look near impossible to overcome after Antonio Conte's side racked up a 12th consecutive league win on Monday, things could look quite different by the time Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge on Feb. 4.

ArsenalArsenal
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Because while Arsenal face a string of lower-table opposition in January, Chelsea and the other top six teams have much tougher games that include some head-to-head clashes between title rivals. Arsenal's five January opponents are Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Swansea, Burnley and Watford, with three of those games at home at the Emirates. Of those teams, only 10th-place Watford are currently in the top half of the table.

Contrast that with Chelsea, who face away games at Tottenham, Leicester and Liverpool in January and it's easy to see why the next month offers a bit of hope for the Gunners.

Their other rivals don't have it much easier. Aside from playing Chelsea, Liverpool also host Manchester City on New Year's Eve and visit resurgent Manchester United in January, with the League Cup semifinals also making their fixture list extra congested. City then visit Everton, who drew at the Etihad, and host Tottenham, who beat Pep Guardiola's team at White Hart Lane.

So it's clear that at least some of the top teams will drop points over the coming month. Of course, Arsenal will still have to win their five January games to take advantage -- which is far from a guarantee -- but they could hardly have asked for a better scenario going into the new year.

Here's a look at the full schedules for the top four teams over the coming month:

Chelsea:
Dec. 31: Stoke (H)
Jan. 4: Tottenham (A)
Jan. 14: Leicester (A)
Jan. 22: Hull (H)
Jan. 31: Liverpool (A)

Manchester City:
Dec. 31: Liverpool (A)
Jan. 2: Burnley (H)
Jan. 15: Everton (A)
Jan. 21: Tottenham (H)
Feb. 1: West Ham (A)

Liverpool:
Dec. 31: Manchester City (H)
Jan. 2: Sunderland (A)
Jan. 15: Manchester United (A)
Jan. 21: Swansea (H)
Jan. 31: Chelsea (H)

Arsenal:
Jan. 1: Crystal Palace (H)
Jan. 3: Bournemouth (A)
Jan. 14: Swansea (A)
Jan. 22: Burnley (H)
Jan. 31: Watford (H)

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.