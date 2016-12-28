Why January offers hope for Arsenal in Premier League title race

Olivier Giroud rescues Arsenal's title hopes on Boxing Day with an 86th minute goal. Olivier Giroud rescues Arsenal's title hopes on Boxing Day with an 86th minute goal. While Arsenal earned a hard-fought win, Craig Burley says Arsenal fans still may be a bit soft. West Brom manager Tony Pulis compares their tough 1-0 away loss against Arsenal to one of the same result vs. Chelsea. Arsene Wenger says his side must take advantage of other club's moments of weakness to get back in the title race.

Arsenal's end to 2016 didn't exactly go according to plan, with the two losses to Everton and Manchester City doing serious damage to their title aspirations.

But it's the start to 2017 that could really determine whether Arsenal will remain in the hunt for a first Premier League title in 13 years, with the January schedule offering up a massive opportunity for the Gunners to gain ground on their rivals.

Even though the current nine-point gap to leaders Chelsea may look near impossible to overcome after Antonio Conte's side racked up a 12th consecutive league win on Monday, things could look quite different by the time Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge on Feb. 4.

Arsenal Arsenal West Bromwich Albion West Bromwich Albion 1 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Because while Arsenal face a string of lower-table opposition in January, Chelsea and the other top six teams have much tougher games that include some head-to-head clashes between title rivals. Arsenal's five January opponents are Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Swansea, Burnley and Watford, with three of those games at home at the Emirates. Of those teams, only 10th-place Watford are currently in the top half of the table.

Contrast that with Chelsea, who face away games at Tottenham, Leicester and Liverpool in January and it's easy to see why the next month offers a bit of hope for the Gunners.

Their other rivals don't have it much easier. Aside from playing Chelsea, Liverpool also host Manchester City on New Year's Eve and visit resurgent Manchester United in January, with the League Cup semifinals also making their fixture list extra congested. City then visit Everton, who drew at the Etihad, and host Tottenham, who beat Pep Guardiola's team at White Hart Lane.

So it's clear that at least some of the top teams will drop points over the coming month. Of course, Arsenal will still have to win their five January games to take advantage -- which is far from a guarantee -- but they could hardly have asked for a better scenario going into the new year.

Here's a look at the full schedules for the top four teams over the coming month:

Chelsea:

Dec. 31: Stoke (H)

Jan. 4: Tottenham (A)

Jan. 14: Leicester (A)

Jan. 22: Hull (H)

Jan. 31: Liverpool (A)

Manchester City:

Dec. 31: Liverpool (A)

Jan. 2: Burnley (H)

Jan. 15: Everton (A)

Jan. 21: Tottenham (H)

Feb. 1: West Ham (A)

Liverpool:

Dec. 31: Manchester City (H)

Jan. 2: Sunderland (A)

Jan. 15: Manchester United (A)

Jan. 21: Swansea (H)

Jan. 31: Chelsea (H)

Arsenal:

Jan. 1: Crystal Palace (H)

Jan. 3: Bournemouth (A)

Jan. 14: Swansea (A)

Jan. 22: Burnley (H)

Jan. 31: Watford (H)

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.