Bournemouth play well vs. Man City but defensive deficiency proves costly

Eddie Howe felt the first-half injuries sustained to Simon Francis and Jack Wilshere created a huge hurdle for Bournemouth.

Man City jumped from fifth to second thanks to their comfortable 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

It may have been another loss for the Cherries but it was a much better performance from the south coast side in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Feb. 13. The club now don't play for two weeks and the rest will come in very useful as they try to avoid relegation.

Positives

Jordon Ibe worked extremely hard on the wing and Eddie Howe's decision to leave him out over the past few weeks have seemingly paid dividends with regards to his performance levels. Ryan Fraser put in a similarly energetic display on the opposite flank and his positive midfield work out wide is something upon which the Cherries can look to build for the rest of the season.

Negatives

Injury concerns for Simon Francis and Jack Wilshere are the main negatives from the match but fortunately the pair have two weeks to shake these off before their next game. There are still some question marks over Charlie Daniels and Adam Smith's defensive capability, however, along with Andrew Surman's inclusion in the side.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Correctly placed his faith in Josh King to lead the line after his two goals against Everton last time out and it was good to see Simon Francis removed from a full-back role. However, Andrew Surman over Dan Gosling was and still is a questionable preference of his.

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Artur Boruc, 7 -- Despite conceding two goals, the Poland international made impressive saves in the 26th and 31st minutes, along with an even more remarkable double save in the 86th. A good performance.

DF Adam Smith, 3 -- Nearly cost his team a goal with an unfortunate slip in the 26th minute and Smith's performance didn't get much better after that. Something like 48 percent of Manchester City's attacks came down his flank, something for which the Bournemouth full-back has to take a lot of blame.

DF Simon Francis, 6 -- Made some crucial interceptions early on but was forced off with injury. A real shame as Francis actually started as Bournemouth's best player.

DF Steve Cook, 5 -- Made some decent tackles and his sublime turn in the six-yard box in the 60th minute to trick Kevin De Bruyne was very skillful and displayed Cook's composure in the heart of the defence. However, his deflection did lead to the first goal.

Adam Smith, left, really struggled against Man City's speedy attack.

DF Charlie Daniels, 5 -- A vital block in the 26th minute and conducted some decent attacking interchanging with the midfield. However, has to take some flack, along with every other defender, for letting two goals in.

MF Ryan Fraser, 7 -- Seemingly spurred on by his January Player of the Month accolade awarded just before kick-off, Fraser frequently caused panic among the City defenders when he had the ball at his feet. One of the better Bournemouth players.

MF Harry Arter, 5 -- Exerted his usual high work rate in the game but failed to create anything of genuine attacking quality despite a long-range shot in the second half.

MF Jack Wilshere, 4 -- Taken off just before half time but he wasn't playing particularly well anyway with some frequent uncharacteristic wayward passes.

MF Andrew Surman, 5 -- Struggled to properly get going. Threw in a couple of useful tackles but did little else to influence proceedings.

MF Jordon Ibe, 7 -- Very lively, very energetic and very good. Ibe's performance wasn't perfect but it was huge step in the right direction. Nearly had his first goal for the club if it wasn't for a superb Willy Caballero save.

FW Josh King, 6 -- King was feeding off scraps for the majority of the game with Bournemouth often opting for the long ball approach, but King battled effectively where he could. He did have a goal questionably ruled out as well.

Substitutes

DF Tyrone Mings, 6 -- Did well to out-muscle Sergio Aguero on a couple of occasions and made some decent headed clearances, though he need to work on his passing.

MF Benik Afobe, 5 -- Arrived just before half-time and was a nuisance for the City defenders to deal with to begin with. However, Afobe's presence quickly wore off as the second half progressed.

MF Marc Pugh, NR -- Came on 15 minutes before the end and did little of note.

Will Kent is a freelance journalist who has worked for AFC Bournemouth, ESPN UK and ESPN FC, among others. Twitter: @WillKentSPORT