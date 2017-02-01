Eddie Howe should take blame for Bournemouth's recent collapse

Nathan Ake's departure left a gaping hole in the Bournemouth defence.

The Cherries head into their next fixture on Feb. 13 against Manchester City seriously struggling for confidence. While Eddie Howe's side are still six points above the drop zone and 9-1 to be relegated, they have displayed vulnerabilities over the past six weeks which suggests dropping down to the Championship is a very realistic possibility.

The turning point in Bournemouth's recent collapse was Nathan Ake's unexpected departure back to Chelsea. It left a dent in the side on the pitch and caused nothing but panic off it. He was a class above the rest and to replace a player of his quality for a decent price in January is impossible for a club like Bournemouth. Attempts to lure John Terry to the Vitality Stadium were unsuccessful and Tyrone Mings' poor displays did nothing but add even more insecurity around the club.

Unwanted scenarios such as Ake's departure are inevitable in football and it's these situations which managers should be judged. Howe has failed to address this situation by not bringing in any replacements while also letting defender Marc Wilson, who was bought in the summer to add security and strength in depth, leave on loan. The squad is very thin at the back which is the worst thing to have when the previous six games have seen 19 goals fly into Artur Boruc's net.

Combined with the lack of new players, Howe's decision to play three defenders and six midfielders in their recent 6-3 defeat to Everton on Feb. 4 suggested he's running out of ideas. He said his side are going to continue playing their way which is not the best stance considering recent results. His confidence, belief and trust in his squad's ability is admirable but he should take a step back and focus on the team's clear weaknesses. It's starting to look like arrogance and stubbornness which could cost the team points.

Howe has got Bournemouth where they are by doing the basics and doing them well. The usual 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 formation has got the club this far and there was no need, or reason, to play three at the back away to a decent Everton side. He set the team up to ask for trouble, which is also what he provoked with inactivity in the January transfer market.

However, one positive heading into the Manchester City clash is Josh King's form. He's been a diamond in the rough in recent matches and his two goals against Everton proved that he could be starting to peak at the right time. With Callum Wilson now out for the season, and Lewis Grabban off to Reading, the Cherries are also thin in attack but King at least supplies some optimism.

Eddie Howe will need a swift solution to ensure Bournemouth avoid the drop.

That being said, King led the line against City earlier in the season and had very little luck. His side endured a 4-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium and partnering him with Benik Afobe in attack this time would help to bring out the best in him as in the previous encounter he was very isolated.

Jack Wilshere has also had a run of games under his belt this time around as opposed to the reverse fixture so should be able to influence proceedings much more. He's improving with every game and his incisive passing will be Bournemouth's biggest weapon heading into the city clash.

Despite the poor results and errors being made at the club, the players still have the belief and fight within them. Their fight back in the second half against the Toffees was superb. Ryan Fraser's desire to score when the side were 3-0 down, and King's energy up front combined with all of the side's persistent closing down was commendable. Being not good enough is one thing, but being not bothered is a whole other level. If the Cherries do get drawn into a relegation scrap and go down, no one will doubt the commitment of the players. It's still in their control and as Andrew Surman stated it's vital they all stick together to give them the best chance.

