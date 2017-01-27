Horror defending vs. Everton has Bournemouth looking over their shoulders

Romelu Lukaku vaulted to the top of the Golden Boot race with four goals as Everton bested Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe discusses the state of his defence after a 6-3 humbling at the hands of Everton.

Bournemouth's brilliant attacking play has never been in doubt but after their shocking defensive performance against Everton on Feb. 4 it looks like they are going to need more than their ability to score plenty of goals to stay in the Premier League.

With a couple of difficult fixtures coming up, the Cherries desperately need to find a quick solution to their defensive woes or they are risk of dropping even closer to the bottom three.

Positives

The spirited fight back in the second half was a massive positive despite the negative scoreline. Bournemouth's never-say-die attitude is a valuable trait they possess and if they do get drawn into a relegation scrap they will need to keep that intact. Jordon Ibe is finally starting to show flashes of class as well.

Negatives

Simon Francis and Tyrone Mings weren't exactly helped with an unsupportive team selection but the two performances they dished up were abysmal. Bournemouth's defence put in a terrible performance all round and Eddie Howe has a task on his hand to improve it ahead the next game against Manchester City. Andrew Surman is continuing his poor run of form as well.

Manager rating out of 10

2 -- Howe's was utterly baffling team selection. Picking six midfielders was the wrong decision and his side paid for the cost for that finding themselves 3-0 down at half time. The substitutions were the correct ones, but it was too little too late by that point.

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Artur Boruc, 3 -- Made a decent 43rd minute save to block a powerful Everton shot but he also made several errors elsewhere. He made a bad decision to come out for Everton's sixth goal and that summed up his indecisive performance.

DF Simon Francis, 2 -- Francis was a liability as usual and was rightly subbed off. His shocking pass to Boruc set up Everton's third goal and he was taken off at half time.

DF Steve Cook, 3 -- Several errors and could have prevented Everton's fourth with better some marking. Not a good day for Cook.

DF Tyrone Mings, 2 -- Terrible performance and Mings is seemingly way out his depth in the Premier League. He risked a sending off with a reckless lunge in an attempt to prevent Everton's fifth. The former Ipswich man was also frequently outmuscled.

MF Ryan Fraser, 7 -- One of Bournemouth's livelier attackers and showed positivity with his play even when Bournemouth were 3-0 down. Assisted his team's second.

MF Andrew Surman, 5 -- It was another underwhelming performance from Surman. Besides a couple of impressive long passes, he did little of note.

MF Dan Gosling, 3 -- A really un-Gosling like performance. He was substituted off at half time and rightly so.

MF Harry Arter, 7 -- The Republic of Ireland international was impressive with his attitude and constant desire to win the ball back for his team. His positivity influenced the Cherries in the second half and he was the main reason why they were more successful in the final 45 minutes.

MF Jack Wilshere, 7 -- Fantastic assist for Bournemouth's first goal and Wilshere also put a shift in defensively on occasion as well with a 50th minute slide tackle the highlight of that. An all round decent performance.

MF Marc Pugh, 5 -- Threatened on occasion and had a shot skim the post, but it was a rather uninspiring 90 minutes from Pugh.

FW Josh King, 9 -- His best performance of the season. Not only did he bag two goals but his movement throughout the match was also superb. It was just the performance Howe would have wanted from King in a week which has seen Lewis Grabban depart and Callum Wilson ruled out for the season.

Eddie Howe needs to find a quick solution to Bournemouth's defensive woes, or they are risk of dropping even closer to the bottom three.

Substitutes

MF Jordon Ibe, 7 -- Added some much needed energy in Bournemouth's second half performance. Ibe is slowly pushing for another starting spot.

DF Brad Smith, 6 -- The correct substitution to replace Francis at half time and helped give Bournemouth some more attacking impetus.

FW Benik Afobe N/R -- Caused havoc up front but it was too little too late for the Cherries.

