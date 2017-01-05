Bournemouth's poor display highlights the need for a new centre-back

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Bournemouth slumped to a 3-1 defeat to last-placed Hull City.

Hull exposes the Cherries' weak defence

Bournemouth Player Ratings Will Kent
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Marco Silva took charge of Hull for the first time in the FA Cup win.

Silva, Hull desperately need three points vs. Bournemouth

Hull City Philip Buckingham
Read
Nathan Ake netted Bournemouth's winner.

Cherries must fill Ake void against Hull

Bournemouth Will Kent
Read
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Cherries must learn from Millwall mistake

Bournemouth Will Kent
Read

Hurrey: Who won (and lost) December?

Premier League Adam Hurrey
Read

Howe gaffes undo Daniels, Fraser excellence

Bournemouth Player Ratings Will Kent
Read

Arsenal lucky to escape at Bournemouth

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Afobe steers Bournemouth past hapless Swansea

Bournemouth Player Ratings Will Kent
Read

Swansea prove Bradley not the only problem

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Jury remains out on Jack Wilshere

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read

Wilshere impressive in defeat at Chelsea

Bournemouth Player Ratings Will Kent
Read

Chelsea find new way to win, rout Bournemouth

The Match Liam Twomey
Read

Chelsea eye record 12th straight win

Chelsea Phil Lythell
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Cherries can finish in the top 10

Report Card: Bournemouth Will Kent
Read
 By Will Kent
Share
Tweet
   

Bournemouth's poor display highlights the need for a new centre-back

English Premier League: Abel Hernandez (50') Hull City 2-1 Bournemouth
New Hull boss Marco Silva hailed the spirit of the players and supporters after winning his first Premier League match.
While Eddie Howe admits his admiration for John Terry, he has had no discussions with bringing him to Bournemouth.

Losing 3-1 to the Premier League's bottom side, Hull, who were also the team Bournemouth beat 6-1 earlier in the season, is an awful result.

Eddie Howe would have been desperate to bounce back from their 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Millwall on Jan. 7 but instead his side dished up one of their worst performances of the season. They had 61 percent possession but managed just eight shots, as opposed to Hull's 14. All in all, it was an incredibly disappointing day.

Positives

There were very few positives. Another 90 minutes for Jack Wilshere and his continuation of a run of games without injury is good for both him, Bournemouth and even Arsenal. Harry Arter's confidence in front of goal seems to have returned as well.

Negatives

Tyrone Mings' performance was the biggest concern of the day and has only further suggested that Bournemouth need to desperately recruit a new centre-back. The result itself is also suggesting the embarrassing defeat to Millwall has had a detrimental affect to their Premier League performances as well.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Eddie Howe couldn't have done much more. He picked the best XI available to him on paper and they just didn't perform. Substituting Junior Stanislas off was the only questionable decision of Howe's, as he carries an excellent set-piece delivery which could have been a useful asset in attempting to get back in the game.

Hull CityHull City
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Artur Boruc, 4 -- Another game where he's seen the ball fly into his net three times. Boruc's superb form from the beginning of the season seems like a very long time ago now.

DF Adam Smith, 3 -- Not a good performance from Smith. Constantly bombing forward left the Cherries exposed defensively and he should have closed down the cross for the first goal a lot quicker.

DF Steve Cook, 5 -- Some useful interceptions but that wasn't enough to stop Hull rampaging forward and putting the ball in the back of the net three times. Cook is definitely Bournemouth's most consistent defender.

DF Tyrone Mings, 2 -- Made a decent headed clearance from Hull's 29th minute free kick but that was about it. Mings was largely at fault for every goal conceded, albeit very unfortunate with the deflection on the third.

DF Charlie Daniels, 4 -- Almost half of Bournemouth's attacking play did come down Daniels' flank but that came at a cost. He was caught out of position in the 60th minute when Hull attacked which one just one of many defensive errors.

MF Junior Stanislas, 6 -- Put in a lively first half performance and has to be given credit for putting away the penalty, but Stanislas' energy quickly faded before eventually being substituted off.

MF Harry Arter, 6 -- One of the afternoon's better performers and Arter's 14th and 21st minute shots suggested he's feeling more confident in front of goal as his shooting has been absent in recent fixtures.

MF Andrew Surman, 3 -- A couple of decent long balls up to Afobe but apart from that Surman did very little.

MF Jack Wilshere, 6 -- One of Wilshere's quieter performances in a Cherries shirt, but he was still their best player. His curling 71st minute shot nearly gave the England international his first goal for the club and a delightful turn on the edge of the box in the 76th minute nearly paved the way for a second Bournemouth goal.

MF Ryan Fraser, 5 -- His energy down the flank looked to threaten but Fraser just couldn't find the levels from previous weeks. However, he is still one of the first names on the team sheet at the moment.

FW Benik Afobe, 3 -- The former Wolves striker didn't have much luck leading Bournemouth's attack. He once again proved his finishing needs work as well when he ruined a glorious one-on-one opportunity by firing his shot straight at Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic in the 21st minute.

Bournemouth slumped to a 3-1 defeat to last-placed Hull City.
Bournemouth slumped to a 3-1 defeat to last-placed Hull City.

Substitutes

FW Callum Wilson, 4 -- Came on to try and inspire a revival but the only thing that happened between his introduction and the end of the game was Bournemouth going on to concede a third and final goal.

FW Josh King, 4 -- Added some pace along the wing in replacement for Fraser but failed to deliver anything of note.

MF Marc Pugh, 5 -- Replaced Stanislas on the flank and besides a couple of crosses Pugh did very little.

Will Kent is a freelance journalist who has worked for AFC Bournemouth, ESPN UK and ESPN FC, among others. Twitter: @WillKentSPORT

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.