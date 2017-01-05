Bournemouth's poor display highlights the need for a new centre-back

English Premier League: Abel Hernandez (50') Hull City 2-1 Bournemouth

New Hull boss Marco Silva hailed the spirit of the players and supporters after winning his first Premier League match.

While Eddie Howe admits his admiration for John Terry, he has had no discussions with bringing him to Bournemouth.

Losing 3-1 to the Premier League's bottom side, Hull, who were also the team Bournemouth beat 6-1 earlier in the season, is an awful result.

Eddie Howe would have been desperate to bounce back from their 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Millwall on Jan. 7 but instead his side dished up one of their worst performances of the season. They had 61 percent possession but managed just eight shots, as opposed to Hull's 14. All in all, it was an incredibly disappointing day.

Positives

There were very few positives. Another 90 minutes for Jack Wilshere and his continuation of a run of games without injury is good for both him, Bournemouth and even Arsenal. Harry Arter's confidence in front of goal seems to have returned as well.

Negatives

Tyrone Mings' performance was the biggest concern of the day and has only further suggested that Bournemouth need to desperately recruit a new centre-back. The result itself is also suggesting the embarrassing defeat to Millwall has had a detrimental affect to their Premier League performances as well.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Eddie Howe couldn't have done much more. He picked the best XI available to him on paper and they just didn't perform. Substituting Junior Stanislas off was the only questionable decision of Howe's, as he carries an excellent set-piece delivery which could have been a useful asset in attempting to get back in the game.

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Artur Boruc, 4 -- Another game where he's seen the ball fly into his net three times. Boruc's superb form from the beginning of the season seems like a very long time ago now.

DF Adam Smith, 3 -- Not a good performance from Smith. Constantly bombing forward left the Cherries exposed defensively and he should have closed down the cross for the first goal a lot quicker.

DF Steve Cook, 5 -- Some useful interceptions but that wasn't enough to stop Hull rampaging forward and putting the ball in the back of the net three times. Cook is definitely Bournemouth's most consistent defender.

DF Tyrone Mings, 2 -- Made a decent headed clearance from Hull's 29th minute free kick but that was about it. Mings was largely at fault for every goal conceded, albeit very unfortunate with the deflection on the third.

DF Charlie Daniels, 4 -- Almost half of Bournemouth's attacking play did come down Daniels' flank but that came at a cost. He was caught out of position in the 60th minute when Hull attacked which one just one of many defensive errors.

MF Junior Stanislas, 6 -- Put in a lively first half performance and has to be given credit for putting away the penalty, but Stanislas' energy quickly faded before eventually being substituted off.

MF Harry Arter, 6 -- One of the afternoon's better performers and Arter's 14th and 21st minute shots suggested he's feeling more confident in front of goal as his shooting has been absent in recent fixtures.

MF Andrew Surman, 3 -- A couple of decent long balls up to Afobe but apart from that Surman did very little.

MF Jack Wilshere, 6 -- One of Wilshere's quieter performances in a Cherries shirt, but he was still their best player. His curling 71st minute shot nearly gave the England international his first goal for the club and a delightful turn on the edge of the box in the 76th minute nearly paved the way for a second Bournemouth goal.

MF Ryan Fraser, 5 -- His energy down the flank looked to threaten but Fraser just couldn't find the levels from previous weeks. However, he is still one of the first names on the team sheet at the moment.

FW Benik Afobe, 3 -- The former Wolves striker didn't have much luck leading Bournemouth's attack. He once again proved his finishing needs work as well when he ruined a glorious one-on-one opportunity by firing his shot straight at Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic in the 21st minute.

Bournemouth slumped to a 3-1 defeat to last-placed Hull City.

Substitutes

FW Callum Wilson, 4 -- Came on to try and inspire a revival but the only thing that happened between his introduction and the end of the game was Bournemouth going on to concede a third and final goal.

FW Josh King, 4 -- Added some pace along the wing in replacement for Fraser but failed to deliver anything of note.

MF Marc Pugh, 5 -- Replaced Stanislas on the flank and besides a couple of crosses Pugh did very little.

