Bournemouth must find solution to fill Nathan Ake void against Hull City

Eddie Howe would have wanted to face no other team than Hull City after their previous match against Millwall on Jan. 7. Despite the embarrassing 3-0 defeat to the Lions coming in the FA Cup rather than the Premier League, it would undoubtedly had knock-on effects around the rest of club.

Quickly rebuilding momentum with a win will put to bed fears of it being a negative turning point in their season and highlight that this disappointing elimination was just a blip in an otherwise decent campaign so far. Hull, the side Bournemouth thrashed 6-1 back in October, are the unfortunate opponent again for the Cherries to release their anger and disappointment on. Bournemouth are yet to make a signing during this winter transfer window, but they've been busy, with Emerson Hyndman leaving on loan to Rangers which was presumably pushed by an ineffectual display against Millwall. Nathan Ake has also been recalled by Chelsea which is going to be a big loss at the back.

It is likely that Simon Francis will return to central defence in Ake's absence after his suspension which is a huge cause for concern as well. The Cherries captain has been a liability all season, even in the very first game against Manchester United on Aug. 14 when he gifted Juan Mata the opening goal. Ever since that, he has made mistake after mistake.

Due Francis' suspension and Ake's departure, the defence is the biggest worry heading into the Hull clash. There's been talk of John Terry joining Bournemouth, and while his experience would come in incredibly useful, there are huge doubts over his pace and ability to be effective in Howe's philosophy of playing out from the back.

But in the meantime, Howe has the dilemma of whether to start Tyrone Mings or Marc Wilson alongside Steve Cook. To put it simply, this is not a good selection to choose from. Wilson's display against Millwall was bordering on hopeless and Mings wasn't much better.

The former Ipswich defender is likely to be preferred due to his athleticism and if Howe does pick him over Wilson, he simply has to put in a decent performance. Another bad showing and it wouldn't be out the realms of possibility to see him sent out on loan or even sold.

The midfield picks itself with Harry Arter, Jack Wilshere and Junior Stanislas all certain of starts. It's a battle between Andrew Surman's range of passing and Dan Gosling's constant energy for the third central midfield spot, if Howe opts for the usual 4-2-3-1 formation. If fit, Ryan Fraser is almost certain to start as well.

Callum Wilson arrived at half-time against Millwall in hope that his seniority would calm proceedings and inspire a comeback. It didn't happen and he has also probably hindered his chances of starting against Hull, especially with Benik Afobe receiving clearance from DR Congo to play for the Cherries again.

Josh King is an option to consider up front or on the wing as well, but unless there are fitness issues, he should start on the bench. He's a brilliant impact player, as seen against Crystal Palace on Aug. 27, and if Bournemouth find themselves in the middle of lackluster performance his pace could inject some useful attacking impetus.

One thing that has come to light over the past week since the defeat to Millwall is actually how weak the squad is. On paper, it looks solid but evidently it is not. Beyond the starting XI and a couple of subs, it's thin. Summer signings Jordon Ibe, Lys Mousset and even Brad Smith have their work cut out if they see their long-term future at the Vitality Stadium.

Fans will be hoping Howe can bring in some better players during this the remainder of this transfer window otherwise questions will continue to increase. As it is there are already doubts over his recent signings, especially as Lewis Grabban and Max Gradel have basically been non-existent all season.

It should be a routine victory against Hull but Bournemouth's away form is a slight cause for concern. However, a win will help soothe the FA Cup pain and propel the south coast even further towards the European places.

But if the Cherries leave the KCOM Stadium empty handed and suffer defeat to the league's bottom side, the alarm bells will start ringing. It's unlikely, but anything can happen in football and a defeat to Marco Silva's new side isn't out of the realms of possibility.

Will Kent is a freelance journalist who has worked for AFC Bournemouth, ESPN UK and ESPN FC, among others. Twitter: @WillKentSPORT