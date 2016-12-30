Eddie Howe, Bournemouth must learn from harsh Millwall lesson

Bournemouth slumped to a 3-0 FA Cup defeat to League One side Millwall on Saturday.

Bournemouth suffered an embarrassing, 3-0 defeat to Millwall in the FA Cup on Saturday, which should mainly be blamed on manager Eddie Howe. He made the wrong decision by making 11 changes from their 3-3 draw against Arsenal on Jan. 3.

Hindsight comes into consideration when reflecting on the performance and the result, but not one player from the previous game against Arsenal started against the Lions. A busy Christmas period and fatigue should be taken into selection deliberation, but four days rest in between matches is not uncommon for Premier League sides. Bournemouth should have at least incorporated more first-team players into the starting XI.

Adam Smith, who has had a lesser role over previous weeks but still a regular in the Premier League, would have been a better choice at right-back over the inexperienced Jordan Lee. Smith would have added some more top-level experience to the starting lineup.

Millwall had acquired 10 points from a possible 12 in their respective league prior to the clash, scoring nine and conceding just four in those four games. Evidently, they are a side that needed to be shown respect. Bournemouth did not do that, and at times, their performance displayed nothing but arrogance.

Lewis Grabban and Lys Mousset have had very limited playing time this season. Adding Jordon Ibe to create a new-look front three was a poor decision; he has had little impact so far. Attacking players thrive on confidence, and not one of that trio possesses any of that right now. Expecting them to gel straight away was always asking too much since they hadn't played together in a competitive fixture.

A midfield partnership consisting of U.S. international Emerson Hyndman, Andrew Surman and Marc Pugh was never likely to supply the firepower to support the forwards. Pugh has played very little, Surman is coming off the back of an injury and Hyndman has been nearly non-existent all season. While it's key for squad players to get game time under their belt, they need to be slowly managed and integrated rather than thrown in at the deep end. Millwall had nothing to lose playing against a Premier League side, and they displayed that with a fearless performance. Bournemouth's away form in the Premier League has been dismal, losing six of 10 games, and that was always unlikely to disappear just because their opponents play in a division two tiers below.

With this all said and done, the result could and should be a massive learning curve for Howe and Bournemouth, especially at the beginning of a January transfer window. Tyrone Mings did little to push for a more permanent inclusion, so it might be worth considering a potential loan move elsewhere to get game time. The same applies to Mousset. While the summer signing has had little time to make a substantial impact, his minutes on the pitch have not been fruitful.

Fellow central defender Marc Wilson also displayed vulnerability, and he's not the style of defender Bournemouth usually buy. His summer acquisition from Stoke City was provoked with panic. With Nathan Ake likely to be recalled by Chelsea, Bournemouth will be desperate to buy a better centre half as captain Simon Francis is a liability at the back as well.

Rather than dwell on a hugely disappointing result, Bournemouth should treat this as a blessing and a chance to address areas where improvements are needed. Their squad is clearly not as strong as first thought, and their uncharacteristic 37 percent possession against a League One side is a wake-up call in what has been a great campaign so far.

It's disappointing that Howe disregarded the FA Cup in this way, especially after their already unacceptable EFL Cup 3-2 defeat to Preston this season. While it's key for players to get a run out to try and make a statement with regards to first-team inclusion, the complete reshape of the team was clearly not required.

The Cherries already look safe from relegation, so a solid effort at further progressing in the cup would have been icing on the cake in an already sweet season so far.

