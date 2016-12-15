Jack Wilshere a cut above but Bournemouth beaten at Chelsea

Chelsea put in a commanding display without Diego Costa and remain unchallenged leaders of the Premier League.

Bournemouth dominated proceedings against Chelsea but failed to put the league leaders under any real danger despite having 56 percent possession. The players adapted well to the change in formation for chunks of the game but their lack of potency in front of goal again is a huge concern.

The team performance as a whole wasn't disastrous but there are definitely areas to work on ahead of the next game against Swansea on Dec. 31.

Positives

The first 10 minutes saw Bournemouth really take the game to their opponents and proved they aren't intimidated by elite sides at their own ground. If they can somehow find a way to prolong that confidence and energy until the 90-minute mark, they could easily look to beat Chelsea next time out. Jack Wilshere is also improving every week as well and it's only a matter of time before he starts contributing goals for this team.

Negatives

Perhaps not completely the fault of the players but they looked totally out of their comfort zone with three at the back and were very susceptible to the counter attack. Neither Josh King, Callum Wilson nor Benik Afobe are stomping their authority with regards to leading the line, which is a worry, and may provoke Eddie Howe to spend in the January transfer market.

Manager rating out of 10

1 -- The decision to play three at the back for the first time this season against leaders Chelsea was truly baffling. Starting King up top with Wilshere just behind was just as confusing seeing as though the last time Howe opted for that line-up, they lost 4-0 to Manchester City on Sept. 17, managing just six shots in the process.

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Artur Boruc, 6 -- Did the basics well and made a notably impressive save in the 57th minute. However, three goals conceded does not reflect well on any goalkeeper.

DF Simon Francis, 3 -- Excellently marshalled Pedro out of play in the fifth minute for a corner but his performance was blighted with mistakes such as an unnecessary foul in the 35th minute on Eden Hazard. Francis also made the foul for the penalty and is further showing signs he is not cut out for the Premier League anymore.

DF Steve Cook, 6 -- Displayed some excellent pace and composure to shut out Willian in the 64th minute and also made a superb last-minute interception. Very unlucky with the deflection on the final goal.

DF Charlie Daniels, 5 -- Given the circumstances of playing left of a back three, Daniels did okay. He made a couple of decent interceptions but Willian did admittedly have a lot of joy down his channel.

MF Adam Smith, 4 -- Largely ineffective in the first half besides a couple of crosses into the Chelsea penalty area. His attempted 38th minute pass to Dan Gosling, which instead reached Nemanja Matic, was typical of his poor performance.

Jack Wilshere was impressive but Bournemouth lacked the class or composure to challenge Chelsea.

MF Andrew Surman, 6 -- Good to see Surman back in a Bournemouth shirt after a spell on the sideline due to injury and his passing was superb as usual. His 15th minute through-ball to find Adam Smith very nearly gave the Cherries a brilliant attacking chance.

MF Harry Arter, 5 -- A quiet game from the Republic of Ireland international. A vital 74th minute poach of the ball from Hazard's feet inside Bournemouth's penalty area was his highlight.

MF Jack Wilshere, 8 -- Looked a class above every other Bournemouth player on the pitch. Forced Thibaut Courtois into a decent 27th minute save and his footwork caused Chelsea all kinds of problems throughout. His 72nd minute through ball to Afobe was sublime.

MF Dan Gosling, 6 -- One of the better players on the pitch and Gosling's energy is a real asset to this Bournemouth side.

MF Brad Smith, 6 -- Had a decent game and definitely seemed better suited to a wide midfield role rather than full-back. His 18th minute clearance to deny Victor Moses was a standout moment.

FW Joshua King, 5 -- Started the game excellently giving David Luiz problems but his influence quickly faded. Struggled to get properly going with little service.

Substitutes

MF Junior Stanislas, 5 -- Came on for Surman in the 66th minute and had very little impact.

FW Benik Afobe, 5 -- Fired a great chance to score in the 72nd minute into Courtois' grasp. Rapidly needs to improve his finishing ability as he's often found in great goal-scoring positions of which he frequently squanders.

MF Jordon Ibe, NR -- Replaced Brad Smith late on and his dribbling ability looked threatening on occasion. However, little prevailed in the end.

