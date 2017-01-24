ESPN FC
Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Egypt
Cameroon
1
2
FT
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
AC Milan vs Sampdoria-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017
AC Milan
about an hour ago
AC Milan vs Sampdoria-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-5th Feb, 2017
AC Milan
about an hour ago
Read
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria
Italian Serie A
5 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Tommy's favourite match
ESPN FC TV
Jan 25, 2017
Read
Allegri aiming for Copa Italia history
Italian Coppa Italia
Jan 24, 2017
Read
Montella: Juventus 'almost' unbeatable
Italian Coppa Italia
Jan 24, 2017
Read
Milan 1-2 Napoli
Italian Serie A
Jan 21, 2017
Read
Emerson puts faith in Montella
Italian Serie A
Jan 20, 2017
Read
Torino 2-2 AC Milan
Italian Serie A
Jan 16, 2017
Read
AC Milan vs Cagliari-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017
AC Milan
Jan 8, 2017
Read
AC Milan vs Cagliari-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017
AC Milan
Jan 8, 2017
Read
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Italian Serie A
Jan 8, 2017
Read
What should Super Cup mean to Milan?
ESPN FC TV
Dec 23, 2016
Read
'Tense situation' as Milan sale postponed
Italian Serie A
Dec 18, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Atalanta-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-17th December 2016
AC Milan
Dec 17, 2016
Read
Roma vs AC Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-13th December 2016
AC Milan
Dec 12, 2016
Read
Shaka's Power Rankings: A new No. 1
ESPN FC TV
Dec 8, 2016
Read
Rumour Rater: Is Moses Barca bound?
Spanish Primera División
Nov 30, 2016
Read
AC Milan flying as takeover drags on
Italian Serie A
Nov 27, 2016
Read
Empoli vs AC Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-27th November 2016
Empoli
Nov 26, 2016
Read
Empoli vs AC Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-27th November 2016
Empoli
Nov 26, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Inter Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-21st November 2016
AC Milan
Nov 20, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-21st November 2016
AC Milan
Nov 20, 2016
Read
Dramatic Milan Derby ends in draw
Italian Serie A
Nov 20, 2016
Read
AC Milan 2-2 Inter Milan
Italian Serie A
Nov 20, 2016
Read
Genoa vs AC Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-26th October 2016
Genoa
Oct 25, 2016
Read
Genoa vs AC Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-26th October 2016
Genoa
Oct 25, 2016
Read
Genoa 3-0 AC Milan
Italian Serie A
Oct 25, 2016
Read
Milan kids stepping up
ESPN FC TV
Oct 23, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Juventus-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016
AC Milan
Oct 22, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Juventus-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016
AC Milan
Oct 22, 2016
Read
Chinese investments bad for Serie A?
ESPN FC TV
Oct 21, 2016
Read