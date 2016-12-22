ESPN FC
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
AC Milan vs Cagliari-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017
AC Milan
about an hour ago
AC Milan vs Cagliari-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017
AC Milan
about an hour ago
Read
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Italian Serie A
6 hours ago
Read
What should Super Cup mean to Milan?
ESPN FC TV
Dec 23, 2016
Read
Abate: Juve win gave us confidence
Italian Super Cup
Dec 22, 2016
Read
Facing Milan unexpected for Allegri
Italian Super Cup
Dec 22, 2016
Read
Montella wants Juve's winning mentality
Italian Super Cup
Dec 22, 2016
Read
Buffon eyes more cup success
Italian Super Cup
Dec 22, 2016
Read
'Tense situation' as Milan sale postponed
Italian Serie A
Dec 18, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Atalanta-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-17th December 2016
AC Milan
Dec 17, 2016
Read
Roma vs AC Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-13th December 2016
AC Milan
Dec 12, 2016
Read
Shaka's Power Rankings: A new No. 1
ESPN FC TV
Dec 8, 2016
Read
Rumour Rater: Is Moses Barca bound?
Spanish Primera División
Nov 30, 2016
Read
AC Milan flying as takeover drags on
Italian Serie A
Nov 27, 2016
Read
Empoli vs AC Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-27th November 2016
Empoli
Nov 26, 2016
Read
Empoli vs AC Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-27th November 2016
Empoli
Nov 26, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Inter Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-21st November 2016
AC Milan
Nov 20, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-21st November 2016
AC Milan
Nov 20, 2016
Read
Dramatic Milan Derby ends in draw
Italian Serie A
Nov 20, 2016
Read
AC Milan 2-2 Inter Milan
Italian Serie A
Nov 20, 2016
Read
Genoa vs AC Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-26th October 2016
Genoa
Oct 25, 2016
Read
Genoa vs AC Milan-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-26th October 2016
Genoa
Oct 25, 2016
Read
Genoa 3-0 AC Milan
Italian Serie A
Oct 25, 2016
Read
Milan kids stepping up
ESPN FC TV
Oct 23, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Juventus-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016
AC Milan
Oct 22, 2016
Read
AC Milan vs Juventus-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-23rd October 2016
AC Milan
Oct 22, 2016
Read
Chinese investments bad for Serie A?
ESPN FC TV
Oct 21, 2016
Read
Highlights: Chievo 1-3 AC Milan
Italian Serie A
Oct 16, 2016
Read
Highlights: Fiorentina 0-0 AC Milan
Italian Serie A
Sep 25, 2016
Read
Highlights: AC Milan 2-0 Lazio
Italian Serie A
Sep 20, 2016
Read
Serie A Talk: In Bacca we trust
Italian Serie A
Aug 22, 2016
Read
Marcotti: People are laughing at Milan
ESPN FC TV
Aug 18, 2016
Read