Suso, Gianluigi Donnarumma superb as Milan earn draw vs. Lazio

Suso rescued Milan once again, scoring a fine goal to rescue a point vs. Lazio on Monday.

AC Milan left it late again on Monday night as Suso struck with a magnificent effort to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico. Lucas Biglia had given the hosts a first-half lead from the penalty spot but the Rossoneri's spirit carried them through to secure a point.

Positives

This never-say-die attitude is commendable as the late goals and comebacks show that there is a real grit and determination within this group. Given the absentees due to injury and the difficulty of the fixture, a draw is a decent result.

Negatives

The "false nine" experiment didn't work and this game highlighted the lack of quality in depth in this squad. Aside from the late fight back, it was a mediocre performance on the whole from Milan.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Vincenzo Montella's decision to deploy Gerard Deulofeu up front didn't work while there was also a failure to nullify Lazio down their right flank, which was a constant source of danger. The Italian tactician made up for it by making changes quicker than usual, which in turn resulted in Milan posing more of a threat, but he may resort to a familiar system this weekend.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma, 8 -- An excellent performance from the youngster, with a first-half stop on Wesley Hoedt from point-blank range the pick of the bunch. Denied Ciro Immobile with a great stop after the break too, and in turn played a major part in helping Milan take a point.

DF Ignazio Abate, 6 -- His energy in running up and down the right flank was hugely important. Dealt with Keita Balde well for the most part, meaning he can be happy after putting in a great shift.

DF Cristian Zapata, 5 -- Didn't offer a solid platform on which Milan could build on in the heart of the defence. Caught out in the lead up to the penalty and was careless in possession on numerous occasions.

DF Gustavo Gomez, 5 -- The pace and movement of Immobile in particular caused him problems, while it was his foul that ensured the penalty was awarded. Similarly to his defensive partner, Gomez wasn't solid enough.

DF Leonel Vangioni, 6 -- It's worth noting that he was caught out in behind by Felipe Anderson on numerous occasions. However, considering he had almost no protection and with countless key interceptions to his name, he deserves plenty of credit of dealing with the issue as best he could.

A late equaliser from Suso offset Lucas Biglia's goal from the penalty spot as Milan and Lazio shared the spoils.

MF Andrea Poli, 6 -- Tenacious, energetic and able to drive forward at times, Poli has made his claim for a regular starting berth. Coupled with his display at Bologna, the combative midfielder deserves his spot in the midfield in the weeks ahead.

MF Manuel Locatelli, 5 -- Disappointing to see him replaced so early on in the second half, but there were too many simple passes and he was overrun in midfield. One hopes he can put this game behind him and grow in confidence again moving forward.

MF Mario Pasalic, 5 -- It was a poor performance all round from the loanee, as he offered little threat in the final third and didn't do enough to help Milan gain a foothold in the match. Aside from his late goal at Bologna, he's not showing enough to suggest he deserves to keep his place in the team.

FW Suso, 7 -- The Spaniard was having a poor game overall, as he couldn't find a way to unlock the Lazio defence. However, he rescued his side with a bit of magic late on to score the equaliser, and while he really deserves a rest now, he never stopped running.

FW Gerard Deulofeu, 6 -- Much like Suso, Deulofeu worked tirelessly off the ball even though it wasn't clicking for him on it. Playing up front and then being switched around didn't seem to help him establish a rhythm to his play.

FW Lucas Ocampos, 5 -- A poor effort from the youngster in his first start for Milan. He was largely ineffective and scuffed a great chance in the first half. Again, the system arguably didn't help him but he'll have to do much better the next time he gets a chance to impress.

Substitutes

MF Jose Sosa, 7 -- After coming on early in the second half, he played a pivotal role in changing the course of the game. Was more courageous with his passing, however, constantly looking to get his teammates in behind. All in all, he made a really positive impact.

FW Gianluca Lapadula, 6 -- Took a bit of time to get going but his pressure off the ball, coupled with his strength and touch to hold up and link up play, was key late on. Still deserves a chance as a starter sooner rather than later.

MF Mati Fernandez, NR -- Not enough time to have an influence on proceedings but did offer more solidity and presence in midfield.

Sumeet Paul covers AC Milan for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @SP_Calcio.